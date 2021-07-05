https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561580-nhl-player-dies-in-fireworks-accident

The National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died from chest trauma due to a malfunctioning fireworks mortar blast, a medical examiner determined, according to The Associated Press.

Novi, Mich., Police Lt. Jason Meier told the newswire service Kivlenieks was in a hot tub with friends when the mortar-style firework blasted toward him. Kivlenieks tried to escape before he was hit.

First responders took Kivlenieks to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the AP.

Prior to the autopsy, Kivlenieks was believed to have slipped and hit his head on the concrete while running from the firework, the AP reported.

The Blue Jackets and the NHL have issued statements on Kivlenieks’ death.

It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24. We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Kivi.https://t.co/o2EDRgxQ5A pic.twitter.com/FCBr0ZaH25 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson said in the statement. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”

Statement from Commissioner Gary Bettman on the passing of @BlueJacketsNHL goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks. https://t.co/wcNocrykH8 pic.twitter.com/xE3xSahQAR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 5, 2021

Life is so precious and can be so fragile. Hug your loved ones today. RIP Matiss, you will be dearly missed. — Jarmo Kekalainen (@jkekalainen) July 5, 2021

“The National Hockey League was saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Monday. “On behalf of the NHL family, we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and teammates in both the Blue Jackets organization and his native country of Latvia. His love for life and passion for the game will be deeply missed by all those who have been fortunate to have him as a teammate and a friend.”

Kivlenieks, 24, signed with the Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent in 2017, making his NHL debut in Madison Square Garden in January 2020, according to the Blue Jackets statement.

Kivlenieks also represented his native country of Latvia during the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships.

