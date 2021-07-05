https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/05/not-even-a-halfwit-keith-olbermann-drops-another-quarter-in-the-ol-nut-punching-machine-in-debate-over-npr-funding/

We can’t decide if Keith Olbermann is really this dense or just desperate for relevance. Maybe both.

Huh … is that so?

Because at the very base of their funding is the fact they receive federal grants … and guess where the money for those federal grants comes from? But if you want to go even deeper just take a look at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting:

CPB funding promotes public television and radio stations and their programs. These CPB-funded stations reach virtually every household in the United States. CPB is the largest single source of funding for public television and radio programming.

Hrm.

And then there’s this:

And this:

But you know, they’re not funded by taxpayers.

K.

Unless you’re a conservative BUT we get what they’re saying.

And that would be no big loss.

***

Related:

‘Got it’: Tim Young calling Cori Bush OUT for saying Black people aren’t free triggers hot-dumpster of stupid resulting in BRUTAL back and forth

Not to be out-dumbed by other America-hating dummies, Alyssa Milano jumps on the hate America bandwagon (and it ‘blows up’ in her face)

‘On the brink of being red-pilled’: Moderate Dem San Franciscan’s thread on what SJW/progressives are doing to her city (and her party) a MUST-read

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...