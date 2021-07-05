https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/not-in-my-neighborhood-resident-calls-cops-because-fireworks-are-a-literal-call-to-white-supremacy-and-intimidation-of-bipoc/

We’ve searched for the original tweet and we can’t find anything, so we’re guessing it’s been deleted after the original poster didn’t get the reaction they were looking for. We get that homeowners’ associations can do what they please, including banning fireworks, but we’ve only known dogs to be triggered by them to this extent.

We find it funny that the person who thinks fireworks and gun smoke are the same thing and thus “an intimidation technique” against blacks, indigenous people, and people of color calls the cops and not social workers to intervene on Independence Day. Aren’t cops intimidating to people of color? We’ve been assured they are.

So … sparklers are a literal call to white supremacy? Are sparklers the new tiki torches?

Yep.

Here’s your white rage, Gen. Mark Milley.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...