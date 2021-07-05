https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/not-in-my-neighborhood-resident-calls-cops-because-fireworks-are-a-literal-call-to-white-supremacy-and-intimidation-of-bipoc/

We’ve searched for the original tweet and we can’t find anything, so we’re guessing it’s been deleted after the original poster didn’t get the reaction they were looking for. We get that homeowners’ associations can do what they please, including banning fireworks, but we’ve only known dogs to be triggered by them to this extent.

We find it funny that the person who thinks fireworks and gun smoke are the same thing and thus “an intimidation technique” against blacks, indigenous people, and people of color calls the cops and not social workers to intervene on Independence Day. Aren’t cops intimidating to people of color? We’ve been assured they are.

So … sparklers are a literal call to white supremacy? Are sparklers the new tiki torches?

Always a white woman. Always. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 5, 2021

Yep.

Wishing I were in America so I could trigger this whatever it is. — Chūsa🧐 (@AdonMadeon) July 5, 2021

They know me well because “I’m constantly having to call them”…you don’t say — Disgruntled by misinformation (@bobdabuilder142) July 5, 2021

the cops being familiar with you isnt a good thing. — ♾️ Ignorant Quantum Mystic ⬇️↘️➡️🤔 (@IQMystic) July 5, 2021

“Ugh it’s that idiot calling again… great.” — Goop Enthusiast (Zoomed In) (@urbanpsych0) July 5, 2021

So fireworks are anti-black But the police are fine Cool — Mr. Bones (@M1st3rB0n3z) July 5, 2021

Wait, I thought calling the cops was a “literal call to white supremacy and an intimidation technique to BIPOC.” Or was that last week? — Nemesis Online ☭⃠ 🌿☢️ (@nemesis_online) July 5, 2021

I’m not sure this person has ever met a black guy — Commie Canyou 🐴🥇⚓⚜️ (@Valkyrie_Fleur) July 5, 2021

Black people love fireworks — Pedro Sanchez (@PeruSanc) July 5, 2021

😂😂 this is so stupid it’s hilarious — Carla⚡️🌋 (@HodlingCarla) July 5, 2021

Fireworks are from China. #StopAsianHate — Vasen Käsi (@Vasen_Kasi) July 5, 2021

Gun smoke from the “literally white supremacist” Chinese army pic.twitter.com/8cdSu07g9K — LeoOD3 (@LeoOD3) July 5, 2021

If gun smoke is a call to white supremacy then there’s a lot of young black males in Chicago dialing up white supremacy on any given day — Just Tim 🦆 (@tyarrum77) July 5, 2021

I don’t like fireworks but this is making me want to blow some shit up right now. — Honkseus89 (@Perseus891) July 5, 2021

Ah the local Karen — Potato_Priorities (@PotatoPrioriti1) July 5, 2021

Hard Karen energy. — Josh the Amazing Animator (@JoshAnimator) July 5, 2021

She must be a “blast” at parties. — 395 Peace (@ShelleyD18) July 5, 2021

“Everything I don’t like is white supremacy.” This is so exhausting. Grow the f*ck up. — The Wight Rat (@WightRat) July 5, 2021

“I’m annoyed, therefore racism.” 🙄 — IRGeekSauce (@irgeeksauce) July 5, 2021

White rage — G-Man (@GMania75) July 5, 2021

Here’s your white rage, Gen. Mark Milley.

White supremacy and intimidation is a democrat thing, specifically liberal white women. All the time. — ҜΞУDЯIC (@Keydric) July 5, 2021

CNN and Oliver Darcy declared the biggest message from the Biden inaugural was not 'Unity' but…fireworks??https://t.co/jxioHoWgKJ pic.twitter.com/dHracB1giX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2021

