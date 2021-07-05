https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/05/not-to-be-out-dumbed-by-other-america-hating-dummies-alyssa-milano-jumps-on-the-hate-america-bandwagon-and-it-blows-up-in-her-face/

Let’s hear it for Alyssa Milano, with the most unoriginal anti-America take of the day! Heh.

Seriously, someone pretty please take TikTok from this woman.

We thought old people weren’t allowed on that platform anyway?

Watch this (sorry!):

Granted, it doesn’t have the ‘oomph’ of stupid that Touré’s take did (Revolutionaries wanted to leave England because England was ending slavery … really dude?) BUT this is pretty obnoxious considering she’s a white woman who has benefitted more than most from this evil country founded on the so-called unjust treatment of Native Americans, Africans, and (and) other people of color.

Does that make her like the most racist and unjust of them all?

Not to mention she always turns off the comments on her tweets for people who she follows .. which only means those she won’t allow to comment will quote-tweet the snot out of her.

Have you offered to give up your house to a Native American? For free? https://t.co/leQrXE6LOi — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 5, 2021

We’re going to bet that’s a big fat no.

But she’ll record herself making silly faces talking about how America took advantage of them.

Reminder: no amount of filtering can erase an ugly soul. https://t.co/B0f0UAZCXA — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 4, 2021

What she said.

Miserable people simply cannot let anyone have fun without attempting to drag them down into to pit of spiritual darkness where they exist. It’s best to distance yourself from the @Alyssa_Milano‘s of the world. Go have fun.

Celebrate.

Above all #LiveFree#HappyIndependenceDay https://t.co/RlfHakTjWG — Allen Ray Variant (@2CynicAl65) July 4, 2021

Live free.

Heh.

Is it me or is this just super psycho? https://t.co/HlOxdm2SgH — George Whiggington (@RandomWhig) July 5, 2021

Super DUPER psycho.

I too will make a TikTok full of negative comments while I put filters galore and sparkles of my myself to make my point. Narcissistic as hell. Freaking weird, man. Maybe all that ugly collagen in her lips altered her brain chemistry? https://t.co/Wayhwj0PJy — Fletch (@FletchMatlock) July 4, 2021

Or maybe she should stay away from weird filters in TikTok?

This is just … odd.

And so off-putting.

In other words, Twitchy gold.

***

