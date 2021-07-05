https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism
When I was a little girl, my mother told me, “Lenora, always be grateful you’re an American. There’s no greater blessing.”
Mom was right and no one expressed this more beautifully than pioneer Laura Ingalls Wilder in Little Town on the Prairie when she described DeSmet’s 1882 Independence Day Celebration:
Beside the flagpole a man rose up tall above the crowd. He was standing on something. The sound of talking died down, and he could be heard speaking.
“Well, boys,” he said, “I’m not much good at public speaking, but today’s the glorious Fourth. This is the day and date when our forefathers cut loose from the despots of Europe. There wasn’t many Americans at that time, but they wouldn’t stand for any monarch tyrannizing over them. They had to fight the British regulars and their hired Hessians…those fine gold-laced aristocrats turned loose on our settlements and paid for murdering and burning…women and children.
A few barefoot Americans had to fight the whole of them and lick ’em, and they did fight them and they did lick them. Yes sir! We licked the British in 1776 and we licked ’em again in 1812, and we backed all the monarchies of Europe out of Mexico and off this continent less than twenty years ago, and by glory! Yessir, by Old Glory right here, waving over my head, any time the despots of Europe try to step on America’s toes, we’ll lick ’em again!”
“Hurray! Hurray!” everybody shouted. Laura and Carrie and Pa yelled, too, “Hurray! Hurray!”
“Well, so here we are today,” the man went on, “Every man Jack of us a free and independent citizen of God’s country, the only country on earth where a man is free and independent. Today’s the Fourth of July, when this whole thing was started, and it ought to have a bigger, better celebration than this. We can’t do much this year. Most of us are out here trying to pull ourselves up by our own boot straps. By next year, likely some of us will be better off, and able to chip in for a real big rousing celebration of Independence Day. Meantime, here we are. It’s Fourth of July, and on this day somebody’s got to read the Declaration of Independence. It looks like I’m elected, so hold your hats, boys; I’m going to read it.”
Laura and Carrie knew the Declaration by heart, of course, but it gave them a solemn, glorious feeling to hear the words. They took hold of hands and stood listening in the solemnly listening crowd. The Stars and Stripes were fluttering bright against the thin, clear blue overhead, and their minds were saying the words before their ears heard them.
“When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth the separate and equal station to which the laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impell them to the separation.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. . . .”
Then came the long and terrible list of the crimes of the King.
Before every historic moment of Human Greatness, first there comes a “Hells No” moment. A Hero stands up and says, “ENOUGH!” drawing a line in the sand.
When Battle of the Bulge hero, General McAuliffe, responded to a Nazi surrender demand with one word, “Nuts!” that was a line in the sand.
When Martin Luther nailed his 95 Theses to the Church door in Wittenberg, German and told the Diet of Worms, “Here I stand. I can do no other,” that was a line in the sand.
When William Tyndale stood lashed to the stake at which he would be burned for translating the Bible into English, he said, “Lord, open the King of England’s eyes.” That was a line in the sand.
When Jean Luc Picard said, “We’ve made too many compromises already. Too many retreats…They assimilate entire worlds and we fall back. Not again. The line must be drawn here. This far! No farther!” that was a line in the sci-fi sand.
When Captain John Paul Jones shouted, “I have not yet begun to fight!” that was a line in the sand. (And don’t you dare cancel my culture by calling his quote “apocryphal”!)
And last night when President Trump said, “This country…belongs to you, the American people. This is your home. This nation is your heritage. And our magnificent American Liberty is your God Given Right. The people of this land will not be ruled and talked down to by corrupt politicians, petty tyrants, left-wing bullies or socialist bureaucrats in a place called Washington, D. C. It’s not gonna happen”…that was a magnificent line in the sand.
They say that sex sells. Pffffttttt. It’s fear that sells and some people (and patriots!) seem to thrive on it. They collect danger. Savor it. Bask in it. Enjoy foisting danger and fear on others.
Well, that’s not what AMERICA: The Blog is about and there’s a good reason for that. Read on, Patriots!
I’ll give you five guesses which Patriot Writer they suspended.
First GoFundMe came for little ol’ me, then MailChimp came for little ol’ me. Isn’t that just da $hit!?!
I’d heard of MailChimp suspending only one other account: Virginia Citizens Defense League but they’re big! They’re well known! I never actually expected them to come after AMERICA: The Blog. Should I take it as a backhanded compliment!?!
If I don’t seem too upset, Patriots, that’s because I’m not. (Well…a little.) But I’m trying to count my blessings. You see, this attack on Free Speech couldn’t have come at a better time.
[UPDATE: Sidney Powell was also deplatformed by MailChimp this week so I feel in very good company! https://www.rawstory.com/sidney-powell-mailchimp/]
He didn’t merely become our President. He became our father, our grandfather, our model of patriotism. When Donald Trump first announced his candidacy, we felt curioisity which soon turned to admiration, then love. As my husband says, “Reagan was liked, but Trump is loved.”
Looking back on the past six years since President Trump burst into our lives first as a candidate, then as President and now as our President-in-Exile, he’s taught us so much about how to be a patriot, how to handle liars and adversity and how to do it all with grace, strength and humor.
Even as we celebrate President Trump’s 75th birthday, let’s thank him not only for his service to our beloved Country but for modeling so many invaluable lessons in Living and in Patriotism.
Cancel Culture: A particularly loathsome new term in the exceptionally loathsome “New Normal.”
I hate everything about Cancel Culture. But it was my husband, Michael, who helped me see the humorous side of Cancel Culture a few weeks ago. Let me set the stage for you.
Northern Minnesota.
Suppertime.
Michael, as usual, was hinting, cajoling and wheedling me into deep frying his beloved French Fries.
And, as usual, every time he said “French Fries” I could hear his left ventricle slamming shut.
“Michael Honey,” I said sweetly, “We don’t deep fry. We air fry.”
Without missing a beat Michael snapped back, “DON’T YOU CANCEL MY CULTURE!!!”
Just like that, I was ROTFLMAO!
But in five pithy words, he nailed how we all feel.
I like my culture. I like history as I learned it as a child. I like science as I understand it. I like America as I cherish her. I like my race. I like our culture. I like our cuisine. I like our language. I like our literature. I like Classical music. I like our architecture. I love President Trump and our Constitution. I like, oh! Just everything we’ve been shamed, gaslighted and brainwashed to reject, disbelieve and apologize for.
Well, screw dat!
I’m not having some atheistic faux intellectual Liberal nut job destroy Life as I know and like it with their New Version of “Truth” that Cancels my Culture. Two weeks later, like Fauci, they’ll change it again anyways.
I’m with Michael: “DON’T YOU CANCEL MY CULTURE!”
This is my rant.
One of the most unforgettable moments in American politics was the indescribable expression on our President’s face as he descended the golden escalator after clinching the Presidency in 2016. It was the expression of a man who was deeply moved, almost to the point of tears.
Yesterday, America, we saw that expression again as our beloved President-in-Exile took the stage to address the North Carolina GOP Convention. Over 1.8+ million Americans watched via Right Side Broacasting and when President Trump stepped onto the stage…wow!!! The Live Chat went crazy! Everyone was posting hearts, flags, tears and even goosebumps faster than anyone can read. The love for him was palpable. The patriotism unsurpassed.
And what a speech he gave! Our President went off teleprompter (as usual!) almost immediately and ad libbed off-and-on for ninety minutes.
Coup d’etat!
You and I have heard the word “coup” hundreds of times yet we never imagined it could happen here in America…a coup pulled off so subtly the word “coup” barely came to mind!
Maybe I’m slow on the uptake but it didn’t quite hit me until last week that what Joe and his ilk did was a bona fide, honest, forthright, upright, downright coup d’etat!
Just because the military wasn’t involved, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a coup.
Just because a General drunk on power didn’t install himself in the White House, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a coup.
Just because it was (almost) bloodless, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a coup.
We’ve been calling it “voter fraud” but that’s a euphemism. It sanitizes and downplays what really happened: A proper coup d’etat.
Instead of a power-hungry general, they installed a wobbly old man. Instead of the military backing him, there were thousands of Soccer Moms and Softball Dads quietly committing treason as Election Judges.
We didn’t think it could happen because Americans are a genteel, peaceful, civilized people. And so the coup was genteel, peaceful and civilized. It was conducted intellectually with thousands of bits of paper erroneously called “valid ballots.”
And now they have the bloody gall to Project their coup onto General Flynn and the Patriots in DC on January 6th.
Is there anything these people won’t stoop to?
Sorry, my bad. Stupid question. There’s nothing they won’t stoop to!
6/1/2021
“Girl, I’ve been in the shower for four hours. I can’t leave. It’s like I’m bleeding out. Huge clots!”
It’s not often you get a message from a friend like that and I’ll never forget it. My friend we’ll call Barb sent me that chilling message in March of 2020. Back then, no one was talking about the effects Covid-19 might have on menstruation and, although Barb was never tested, she knows it was the Covid-19 causing her menstrual distress, because she’d never had a menstrual cycle like it before…and her husband fell terribly ill at the same time.
For over a year, I’ve wanted to share Barb’s story but the topic has come to the fore again as women who’ve merely been exposed to shedding “vaxxed” people began talking about bleeding out with massive menstrual clots, just as Barb experienced. That’s when something clicked in my head. “Now,” something told me. “Write about it now.”
Ladies, keep reading!
Gentlemen, this is going to be graphic so you may want to read this, this or even this instead.
They want us upset. They want us angry. They want us scared. Whoever can move you to emotion automatically wins and Democrats are wizard at generating scary, infuriating headlines to move exhausted Conservatives to emotion.
Fear porn. That’s what it is. Just fear porn.
Since Fake Biden staged his coup to play-act at being “President,” the headlines have been particularly loathsome. But so far, they’ve also been mostly wind and whitewash! This struck me yesterday when I was researching this article’s “sister article,” Headlines Reveal It’s Conservatives’ World Now (Liberals just live in it).
The Democrats are exploiting our greatest weakness: taking everything so damn seriously. Now don’t get me wrong, Patriots! We take it seriously because it is serious and because we love and care so deeply about our beloved nation and Constitution. But as I wrote yesterday:
Recently I posted on ProAmerica, “The battle between Good and Evil continues…but we are winning!” But Bill wasn’t so sure. He responded, “We are winning? Sure doesn’t feel like it most of the time.”
We all understand Bill’s pessimism but when you take the 10,000 foot view by reading headlines on-and-off for fourteen hours every day as I do…heck yeah, Bill! Not only are the headlines trending in our direction, Patriots, but the headlines being posted in 2021 (even sometimes by the MSM) would’ve been unthinkable in 2019. The world has been red-pilled.
As I read through past headlines on my News page, I’m struck by how many of the Lefty generated terrifying headlines never came true. Just threats. Saber-rattling. Designed to keep you worried, terrified and exhausted.
Yes, there’s been persecution of Conservatives, but the scale is small. Yes, there’ve been very worrisome headlines about vaccine passports, Court packing, gun control, war in Ukraine, etc. but mostly the Left are just shooting off their mouths via the headlines like rebellious teenagers loudly declaring they’re definitely going to do some outrageous thing just to see if Mom will freak out or not.
Heck! The Liberal headlines are so bat$hit crazy bizarre, they’re actually pushing Liberals with a spark of Common Sense straight into the Conservative fold. The more insane the Lefty headlines, the better I like it. You gotta look at them from a slightly “warped” perspective (as comedians do!) to see what a blessing they are because the more crackers the headline, the more it’ll backfire on the Left spectacularly!
Liberals bluster. Take their headlines with a grain of salt.
Conservatives deliver. You can take our stuff to the bank!
The Show: Living Abroad
The Location: Prague
Hostess Chi-Lan Lieu was viewing the stunningly banal architecture built during Communism’s heyday in Prague when that hilarious one-liner just kinda slipped out: “Communism is so boring!” she exclaimed.
You hear a lot of things about Communism. But Chi-Lan is right! Communist art, Communist music, Communist literature, life in general under Communism pretty much sucked. No one ever really says, “I gotta get me some of that“…not even the Lefties. They push the policies of Socialism but I’ve never heard one of them actually blurt out, “America should be just like Mother Russia during the 1970s.” They wouldn’t dare!
In the face of ugly buildings, ugly art and atonal music, Communists had just one home run swing: killing people. They excel at that. Otherwise, there’s really not much to do under Communism except drink.
What a week! Eh? What a week!
So much has happened and y’know what? Most of it’s been good. I do believe, yes I do believe, the headlines are trending in the right direction.
I was going to write another Article Proper today but what the heck! A letter is much more fun, don’t you think?
Where to start? So much has happened, I have to consult my journal and daily spreadsheet to remember it all. Yes, I keep a spreadsheet of our lives…To-Dos, things that happened, things to remember, budgeting. Hey! Don’t laugh! I’m German. We are a very organized people!
And just when I’d been having such a nice day too.
Once Upon a Time…
I wasn’t a writer back then so when medical bills began mounting I started a fundraiser to pay for Michael’s hospital bed, co-pays, Enchroma glasses, dental care, etc….and that’s when the trauma started.
You would not believe the nasty comments people posted. Never before nor after have I seen people (actually, “family” if you can call them that) posting under their real names shouting that no one should donate to this fundraiser. It was so bizarre I still have the screenshots. (If you haven’t figured it out yet, Michael and I escaped extremely toxic families…and they don’t like it much. They miss their scapegoats and whipping boys!)
When I finally figured my $hit out and found a paid writing venue, they attacked there too. However and wherever I tried to make a small living, they did their utmost to get me fired. (Didn’t work!) But at some point you wonder, “Are we not supposed to exist or something!?!”
That’s not the point though.
The point is that trauma like that builds up. It’s cumulative. When a lot of bad things happen in a short amount of time, your body has only two modes: 1) Calm and 2) Freak the Hell out! When yet another bad thing happens, you go to Lift-the-Car-off-the-Toddler panic mode immediately, your body squirting cortisol and adrenalin into your bloodstream like crazy. Basically C-PTSD.
And that’s what happened when I discovered late last night that my GoFundMe was frozen. I freaked the Hell out. My bad.
Michael, however, was cool as the proverbial cucumber. He was glad “Marxist” GoFundMe was gone. Never liked it anyways. “Consider it a compliment!” he said delighted. “If you’re under review, you must be right over the target. There’s always GiveSendGo.”
Of course he’s right. He usually is. But it took me a couple hours of panicking and disabling donations and updating the website and circling-my-wagons for Car-on-Toddler mode to ease so I could do exactly what he said: set-up an EatPrayLove fundraiser.
Huh? What? It’s called “GiveSendGo” you say? Oh whatever. It’s the same thing! LOL
It seems so out-of-character for him. A glaring blind spot.
When a spokesman for the Administration-in-Exile told the Press that President and Mrs. Trump had taken the jab in January, I didn’t believe a word of it. It doesn’t jive with President Trump’s outspoken skepticism about vaccines from 2012-2014.
Is his support of the vaccine authentically from the heart or rather a purely political move as Dave of the X22 Report believes? Why is our beloved President-in-Exile doubling down on a jab that is killing and maiming thousands…perhaps millions…worldwide?
What gives!?!
Shock-and-Awe! That’s what we expected on January 20th, didn’t we, Patriots? But since “Biden’s” Big Fat Fake Inauguration, it’s become clear that The Plan was never about a militaristic Blaze of Glory to keep President Trump physically in the White House.
What if had been? Have you ever thought about the ramifications of the Shock-and-Awe we expected?
And if The Plan is not Shock-and-Awe, what is this Plan we’re told to trust? Could it be more homespun, gritty and down-to-Earth than we expected?
And if so, what does that say about all these hopium Fake Conservative News sites peddling shock-and-awe to Patriots who pay good money to be lied to!?!
What’s the punishment for committing election-fraud-via-Sharpie aka treason? Is there a generous pay-off too?
IMHO, in my crankier moments I feel traitors should swing. Or at least have “Benedict Arnold” tattooed on their foreheads.
Thanks to the Maricopa Forensic Audit, the “totally debunked” #SharpieGate is again in the news.
We were right, Patriots! It is a big deal.
It wasn’t just Arizona that pulled the Sharpie fast one. Not just Illinois. Not just that bastion of honesty and fairness, Pennsylvania.
No, voter-fraud-by-Sharpie-trickery was committed from sea to shining sea. Treason as elegant as it was simple.
Kelly Dixon of Maricopa County has become the infamous poster child for #SharpieGate. Maybe because she was the only one dumb enough to put her name on it (see her email above). It paid off too…she’s got a brand new edgy hairstyle and brand new job with the Maricopa DoT. So I guess treason does pay…for now.
Oh, I shouldn’t just pick on Kelly because she’s far from being alone in betraying her country à la the simple Sharpie marker. It was done nationwide by hundreds of election workers who knew exactly what they were doing.
And only one whistleblower has come forward. One.
When #SharpieGate first broke on Nov. 3rd, 2020, the Mainstream Media instantly assured us it was a great, big, fat nothingburger (like Hunter’s laptop). Democrat reporter Jen Fifield writing for Arizona Central quotes Helen Purcell and Kathleen Hale as regretful that the voting public wasn’t better informed pre-election that “Sharpies are just fine now” before the election.
And that’s when I started to scream.
I screamed not only because the Wayback Machine proved they lie but also because if they had made the slightest effort to communicate this to the voting public pre-11/3, #SharpieGate would never have happened. Patriots would’ve cried foul. They would’ve voted with their own ballpoint pens and the jig would’ve been up. Oh no, Helen and Kathleen knowingly chose to remain mum.
In a way, the MSM are right. The feared “bleed through” of the marker to the opposite side of the page doesn’t make you vote for the wrong candidates thanks to the columns being offset. That’s not the problem with #SharpieGate.
The problem is (most) of these bled-through ballots were rejected and sent to adjudication…and we all know what that means. Goodbye, duly re-elected President-in-Exile Trump. Hello…nope, can’t say it. Won’t say it!
By November 4th, Patriots nationwide were crawling out of the woodwork on Twitter with their own horror stories of election judges angrily forcing markers on them on Election Day…even when they’d brought their own ballpoint pens from home. They gave a lot of reasons…each one crazier than the last.
They even had the hubris to make voters write their signatures with ballpoint pens but vote with felt-tip pens. Not kidding!
Below are the Patriots’ stories (organized by state in slideshows) in their own words…only the ones Twitter hasn’t purged!
On Election Day, it was our dearest wish, our fondest dream, our fervent prayer to see our beloved and duly re-elected President Trump remain in the White House. It’s where he belongs. He looks good in the Oval Office and the Oval Office looks good on him. It’s just…right!
What if our dream had come true?
What if the deluge of legitimate Trump votes had again overwhelmed the Democrat’s cheating as they did in 2016 and President Trump had remained in the White House? What then?
Would we have realized Camelot as we expected or could Trump’s oddly cheerful and gracious decamp from the White House to Mar-a-Lago on January 20th actually be a blessing in disguise?
The answer may surprise you!
Today we visited WalMart.
And that was our first mistake.
So many libtards in face diapers
for a plandemic that’s obviously fake.
You can’t see their smiles.
Spiteful eyes are averted.
WalMart staff yelled at me!
Now that’s just perverted.
I queued up like normal.
WalMart Bitch, she got pissed.
She hollered, “Back up!”
I moved not a titch!
They mask up to eat.
They mask up to walk.
Do they mask up for sex?
Now that’s just a crock!
So homeward we rushed.
Past where Trump flags still fly!
To our dear hilltop cottage!
Country view! My oh my!
Everyone smiles.
They know you by name!
They’re happy to see you.
Customer Service, their game.
There’s nary a mask
From sunup ’til sundown.
Only mask if you want.
Freedom! That’s our town.
They say country folks
don’t know what they’re missin’.
The culture! The restaurants!
We’ve got huntin’ and fishin’!
We queue up like normal.
Shake hands, give a hug.
Grow flowers and veggies.
Bug in rug, very snug.
So WalMart can shove it,
their masks and their queues.
Social Distance, my ass!!!
Six feet’s nothing if you aa-aa-achoo!
You can keep your superstore
and your cheap Chinese crap.
Your darling BLM and Antifa.
Fair weather protestors, oh snap!
Just give me a home
where the dairy cows roam.
And the deer and the raccoons
do play.
We still stand for the Flag.
We still kneel at the Cross.
In America’s heartland
the Constitution’s still boss.
Trump’s still our President
we know in our soul.
We watch with delight
as the red-pilling grows.
So here’s to America
and our little country home.
To Patriots everywhere
I dedicate this poem.
His name is Chaudhary Raffique Gujjar.
He’s one of the adorable Indian tribal people featured on the popular YouTube channel, Tribal People Try, who are shown experiencing Western things…our food, our candy, our culture, our technology.
Mr. Gujjar has captured the hearts of many Americans with his sunny disposition and hilarious facial expressions when tasting our food (after the pop rocks episode, you can’t blame him for looking worried!). That’s why Americans Mary and Kayla regularly send over gifts for himself, his wife but mostly his children.
And every time, Mr. Gujjar gets all choked up. Being a big strong man he tries to hide it but in the Feb. 7th video he couldn’t hold back the tears of joy and gratitude.
“Such loving people still exist in this world!” he said, mopping his eyes. (I’m always squirting tears everywhere too. Donations often get me crying!)
His words hit me hard because that’s how we all feel.
Even though Mr. Gujjar’s lives in a poor and isolated tribe, he too has gotten the message. His words betray how we all feel. A discouragement. A hopelessness. A fear that there’s no good, kind, loving people left in this cockeyed world.
Governments worldwide have behaved so badly, staging false flags to start wars, teaching us to fear each other based on locality, ethnicity, religion, whatever.
It’s all rubbish!
It’s the governments that are the bad ones. Not the little people, the tribal people, the regular John and Jane Does of the world. The people like you and me and Mr. Gujjar.
Loving people still exist in this world everywhere and Patriots exist worldwide too. In fact, thanks to Donald Trump, the word “Patriot” has recently been redefined.
What the Hell were you thinking!?!
I mean, “Hi, How are you?”.
Okay, now that we’ve gotten the vapid pleasantries out of the way…WHAT THE HELL WERE YOU THINKING!?!?!
Blithely en passant your email mentions you got the “vaccine.” Both shots. And now, NOW, you want to come over and shed on us.
Frankly when I heard your glad tidings, I was furious. For twenty-four hours, I was so angry at you. Then quite unexpectedly, I burst into tears. That’s when I remembered: anger is only a secondary emotion.
The truth is, I’m grieving. Grieving for you.
I like you. You’re one of the few people I really like and the “vax,” well, it’s like Russian Roulette but with more than one bullet in the cylinder.
It ain’t a “vax.” It’s the Angel of Death in a syringe. (https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/8430-dead-354177-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/)
Sooner or later, it’s gonna getchya.
1. Hovering David Cho: Protector or Handler???
Now, he faces Joe. Sometimes he even speaks to Joe. He was even hovering over Joe in the Chamber after Joe delivered his speech. The audience was tiny but Cho was there anyways. His eyes trained not on the tiny pathetic crowd but as always on Joe!
This needs more research but I’m leaning towards handler…NOT protector.
He hasn’t posted on Instagram since that infamous day(s).
No one knows what specific campaigns for the betterment of American he’ll pursue during his tenure as the so-called “Second Gentleman.”
In fact, if you didn’t know better, the very existence of the “Second Gentleman” might not have occurred occur to you if he wasn’t at the Fake SOTU last night.
So what exactly is Douglas Emhoff all about? Who is he? Is he doing anything to serve America?
Or should we start a “Where’s Emhoff” chant at the upcoming MAGA Rallies as we once chanted, “Where’s Hunter?”
Well looky here! Guess what they’re doing in Maricopa County? That’s right! They’re using black lights to check the ballots. We assume it’s to verify the presence of watermarks. Why else would they use UV light!?!
Seems to me a lot of jerks (No, I didn’t mean you!) owe me an apology…
Oh dear. For a moment there, I forgot I was a lady.
“Vibe check!”
Since November 3rd, you see this term all over social media. It’s Patriots’ way of expressing care for each others’ emotional well-being during this unbelievably long emotional roller coaster ever since Fake Biden stole the election and was Fake Inaugurated and is Fake Governing.
In the midst of every emotionally traumatic event in life, sometimes you have to step aside for a moment, contemplate where you’ve been, blow off pent up emotional steam and then figure out how to maintain emotional equilibrium so you arrive at “Happily Ever After” in one piece!
And this is going to be a longer haul than any Patriot, including Donald Trump, ever expected.
If you don’t take care of your heart, those pent-up emotions will find a way out and it won’t be good. Sooner or later, you’ll melt down. By that time, all those raw toxic emotions will have damaged your physical health.
This article is We the Patriots taking a much-needed break. Here, take my hand and let’s stroll down Memory Lane together. We’ll re-emerge refreshed and re-energized to support President Trump for the long haul.