https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/pentagon-cancels-jedi-cloud-contract-microsoft-handing-win-amazon?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pentagon on Tuesday announced it is canceling a cloud-computing contract it held with Microsoft in favor of pursuing a joint deal with the tech company and Amazon.

The program, called the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, or JEDI, had faced extensive legal challenges from Amazon, particularly the $1 million contract initially awarded to Microsoft. Though the contract was for $1 million, it could eventually have been worth $10 billion.

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Pentagon said Tuesday in a statement.

The goal of the original project was to store and process significant amounts of classified data, eventually allowing the U.S. military apparatus to better communicate and employ artificial intelligence to its battle planning.

Amazon Web Services was denied the contract in 2019, opting to take the government to court over what it viewed as a flawed and unfair selection process by the Pentagon, at least partially determined by then-President Donald Trump’s personal dislike for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

