https://justthenews.com/world/plane-carrying-28-people-missing-eastern-russia?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A plane apparently crashed Tuesday morning in Russia’s Far East as it attempted to land in bad weather, with all 28 aboard feared dead.

Searchers report scattered wreckage including some near the airport in the town of Palana, according to the Associated Press.

The plane was on approach in fog and clouds when it missed a scheduled communication and disappeared from radar, officials said.

Russia’s state aviation agency, Rosaviatsiya, said that parts of the plane were found about 3 miles from the airport’s runway. Part of the fuselage was found on the side of a mountain, Russia’s Pacific Fleet told news agencies, and another part was floating in the Okhotsk Sea, the Associated Press also reports.

According to Russian media reports, none of the six crew members or 22 passengers on board survived. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was among those on board, spokespeople of the Kamchatka government said.

However, no bodies were found yet and there was no official confirmation of the reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

