https://www.theblaze.com/news/poll-third-young-adults-proud-to-be-american

A poll published Monday, the day after Independence Day, found that a majority of young people do not identify as being proud to be American.

The poll, conducted by Issues & Insights and Tippinsights, found that among young adults age 18-24 only 36% said they were very or extremely proud to be Americans. Young adults were also the group most likely to say they were only slightly or not at all proud to be an American, with 35% saying so.

Overall, on the 245th anniversary of American Independence, a 68% majority of surveyed adults said they were very or extremely proud to be an American. Another 15% said they were moderately proud.

Only 6% said they “aren’t proud at all” and another 8% said they were just slightly proud.

Senior citizens were the age group most proud of their country, with 86% of respondents age 65 and over saying they were very or extremely proud. A 75% majority of middle-age Americans between 45-64 and a 59% majority of adults 25-44 said the same.

The poll found that majorities of blacks (55%) and hispanics (57%), often described as the victims of a supposed structurally racist American society, said they were very or extremely proud to be Americans.

“The results show that the concerted attempts by the left to describe the country as fundamentally racist, corrupt, unfair, and in need of a ‘transformation’ have not had much of an impact on the general population,” Issues & Insights reported, the exception being with young adults.

Men were more likely than women to say they were proud of their country. A strong majority of 81% of men said they were very or extremely proud to be American, compared to 65% of women.

Single women were less proud of their country than married women (51% vs. 70%).

Majorities within all levels of education said they were proud to be Americans, though those with college degrees (75%) were more likely to say they were very or extremely proud than those who only held high school diplomas (62%).

Conservatives were far more likely to say they were proud of America than liberals, but majorities across the political spectrum said they were very or extremely proud. A whopping 81% of conservatives said they were proud, as did 66% of self-identified moderates and 55% of liberals.

The I&I/TIPP poll was conducted by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence from June 30 through July 2, and includes responses from 1,424 adults, giving it a margin of error of +/- 2.8 points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

