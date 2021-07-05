More people have a favorable view of the police and law enforcement agencies than the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a national poll.

Sixty-nine percent have either a very favorable view or a favorable view of the police, a poll conducted by Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies showed. The Black Lives Matter movement garnered favorability of 45%, with 39% saying they had an unfavorable or very unfavorable view.

Topping the list of the institutions with high favorability was the U.S. military at 78%, then Amazon at 72%, and the FBI at 60%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had 58% favorability.

People have become more trusting of political parties, as 53% approve of the Republican Party and 55% approve of the Democratic Party, the poll showed.

People were less trusting of individual politicians, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had unfavorable ratings.

President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis all had favorable ratings.

Respondents were split on the efforts of Vice President Kamala Harris, 43% favorable to 43% unfavorable.

The poll also included a question as to whether the country was on the right track under Biden, in contrast to the last few months of 2020 under Trump.

In October 2020, 64% of Republicans said the country was on the “right track.” That figure dropped to 34% immediately after Biden was sworn into office and declined to a low of 24% in March. It has risen to 32%.

Democrats witnessed a similar swing, with only 13% approving of the direction of the country in October 2020, doubling to 27% in January 2021. It climbed to 81% approval in June.

Participants were also asked whether they believed the country’s economy was on the right track. Fewer Republicans and Democrats agreed, as 29% and 71%, respectively, said it was on the “right track.”

The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll for Harvard between June 15 and 17 among 2,006 registered voters.