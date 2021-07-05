https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/05/president-gives-his-word-as-a-biden-that-americas-on-the-cusp-of-its-brightest-future/

Yesterday President Biden was among those unable to simply wish everybody a happy Independence Day without throwing in something extra:

But the president promised that the future’s looking bright, and gave his word on that:

Well, Biden was also among Dems giving their word that Obamacare would save the average family over $2,000 a year on insurance premiums, and how’d that work out?

One thing’s for sure:

Fact check: TRUE.

