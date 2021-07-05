https://saraacarter.com/trump-left-wants-to-remove-thomas-jefferson-from-memorial-and-replace-him-with-rev-al-sharpton/

By Jenny Goldsberry

Former President Trump called out the left for wanting to replace founding fathers during his Save America rally. He claimed they’d rather replace statues of founding fathers with modern day social justice warriors. Trump was in Sarasota, Florida Saturday morning when he made the comment.

“The left wants to cancel the heroes on Mount Rushmore,” Trump said.

“They want to take the statue of Jefferson out and replace it with somebody by the way, let me tell you you’re not going to be happy with the person they want to replace him with,” Trump told the crowd. “Ladies and gentlemen, Thomas Jefferson is being removed from the Jefferson Memorial and be replaced with the Reverend Al Sharpton.”

Sharpton has previously made demands to stop funding the Jefferson Memorial because Jefferson was a slave owner. The crowd in Florida met the news with boos.

“I can name plenty that they want to replace him with,” Trump went on. During the same rally, Trump also called President Biden the least patriotic president of the United States in history.

No Donald Trump, we don’t want to replace a Jefferson Statue w/ one of me. We would like a strong Voting Rights Bill and George Floyd Policing Act to be made law. BTW, I appreciate the free rent I enjoy in your head!https://t.co/m6obeD9JwG — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 4, 2021

The Reverend denied the rumor that a statue of him would replace Thomas Jefferson on Sunday. Instead, he tweeted, “we would like a strong Voting Rights Bill and George Floyd Policing Act to be made law.”

“By the way,” he went on, “I appreciate the free rent I enjoy in your head!”

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

