https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/07/sen-grassley-calling-all-whistleblowers-on-georgia-election-case/











Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has long been known as a member of Congress who helps, protects, and uses information from whistleblowers.

Now, he is seeking whistleblowers on a lawsuit the Biden Justice Department has filed against Georgia over the state’s new election integrity law that attempts to reduce the opportunities for fraud.

Among other issues in Georgia, a fabricated story that there was a water main break sent Republican observers home from a key vote-counting site on election night in 2020. But it turns out there was no water incident, officials continued counting ballots, and the Donald Trump lead morphed into a Joe Biden victory.

There’s no public record that the FBI sought to find the source of the false story and track down whether there was coordination with others in or outside of Georgia.

Read Sen. Grassley’s statement below as well as his “open invitation” for whistleblowers in the Georgia case. The link for whistleblowers is here: https://www.grassley.senate.gov/contact/whistleblowers

Grassley Statement on Arizona Ballot Harvesting Case; Open Invitation for Whistleblowers on Recently Filed Case against Georgia

WASHINGTON — Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement regarding the decision issued by the Supreme Court today in Brnovich v. DNC. Grassley also issued an open invitation for whistleblowers in the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division concerned about politicization following the decision to file suit against the state of Georgia. “Now that the Supreme Court reaffirmed that activists will have a steep hill to climb challenging common-sense election integrity measures under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the Justice Department’s hail-Mary lawsuit in Georgia looks even more desperate. At this point the only purpose that lawsuit serves is political messaging, which is unbecoming of the Civil Rights Division and its dedicated career attorneys. My office welcomes any and all whistleblowers from the Justice Department who are dissatisfied with President Biden and Vanita Gupta’s politicization of their agency. If you think the Georgia suit was or is unwise, I want to hear from you. “Eric Holder called the Civil Rights Division the ‘Crown Jewel’ of the Justice Department. I hope their career attorneys will embrace that tradition and follow the law and precedent outlined this morning by the Supreme Court. And if their political leadership won’t let them follow applicable law or regulations, our door is always open.”

Fight government overreach. Support free speech and free press. Donate to Attkisson v. DOJ here.











Share this: Twitter

Facebook

