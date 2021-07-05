https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e31060bbafd42ff587679c
Garcia, who won his seat by 333 votes, is up for reelection next year in what is expected to be among the most contested congressional races in the nation….
The hacker gang behind an international crime spree that played out over the Fourth of July weekend say they’ve locked more than a million individual…
Photo Sandra Muñoz – LaJornada There is currently an active Chicke Pox outbreak at a fake refugee holding center in Tijuana, Mexico. Several children have the virus and several hundred more are vulner…
Covid remote learning taught teachers and students something: Teachers don’t have the power they think they do….
The scheduled easing of Norway’s Covid-19 restrictions will now be delayed until at least the end of the month, due to the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus, Prime Minister E…