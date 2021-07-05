https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/05/steve-krakauer-adds-some-context-to-daily-beast-op-ed-from-one-of-rupert-murdochs-trusted-lieutenants/

The Daily Beast editor-in-chief is promoting an op-ed written by somebody who worked with Rupert Murdoch a long time ago, and it’s basically a Fox News hit piece:

You really have to read this, from one of Rupert’s trusted lieutenants. https://t.co/nTszZ93j2m — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) July 5, 2021

Former Murdoch exec: “Over the past nine months I have tried, with increasing bluntness, to get Rupert to understand the real damage that Fox News is doing to America. I failed, and it was arrogant and naïve to ever have thought that I could succeed.” https://t.co/wJXkTKH8as — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 5, 2021

Wait, what was that again?

Yeah, about that… Steve Krakauer shared some info that probably should have been included for full context on that Fox News hit piece:

This “former Murdoch exec” hasn’t worked for FOX in more than 24 years. He barely crossed paths with the creation of Fox News in ’96. He then spent decades working at Disney. (The piece includes none of this relevant information.) https://t.co/08R65WqNDH — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 5, 2021

The dude who worked for FOX in the 90s and @TheDailyBeast gave a platform to to call Fox News “poison” today seems to have found some “poison” of his own elsewhere… pic.twitter.com/x4QoMEcteb — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 5, 2021

“One of Rupert’s trusted lieutenants” = a guy who worked there from 1990-1997 and then went to Disney for two decades and now tweets about how Rand Paul’s neighbor was right for beating him up… https://t.co/RQPmciMror — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 5, 2021

Does Noah… – Not know his author’s actual, strained Murdoch/Fox News connections? – Not think they are relevant? – Know, but understands that if he reveals the truth it makes the entire story meaningless? https://t.co/RQPmciMror — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 5, 2021

The editorial standards — if there are any — were certainly lifted for this particular piece.

Hmmmm……left out some parts in your story didn’t you 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2pnF9ZWegb — ⚡️CrimsonEdits⚡️ (@RollTideRichard) July 5, 2021

Another dishonest Daily Beast hit piece? Who woulda thunk it? https://t.co/2DCRf8twtp — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) July 5, 2021

What a surprise.

