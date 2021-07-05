http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/96U3K4F-U20/

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday blasted far-left Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) Fourth of July tweet in which she called the United States “stolen land.”

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” Bush, a former Black Lives Matter activist, wrote as millions of Americans were celebrating Independence Day on Sunday.

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Cruz responded to Bush’s incendiary post, tweeting the Democrat’s remarks were, “Hateful, divisive lies.”

“The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this,” the Texas senator added.

Cruz then re-upped his past response to former NFL quarterback and national anthem kneeler Colin Kaepernick, who once smeared the Fourth of July as a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Hateful, divisive lies. The Left hates America. Believe them when they tell you this. Two years ago, Colin Kaepernick tried to spread the same lies on July 4. I responded with the wisdom of the great abolitionist Frederick Douglass:https://t.co/XPTXlFRrP6 https://t.co/a2PAKMukMa — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2021

Read Cruz’s Twitter thread lambasting the former NFL player below:

(1) This speech was given in 1852, before the Civil War, when the abomination of slavery still existed. Thanks to Douglass and so many other heroes, we ended that grotesque evil and have made enormous strides to protecting the civil rights of everybody. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

“Allow me to say, in conclusion, notwithstanding the dark picture I have this day presented, of the state of the nation, I do not despair of this country. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

“There are forces in operation, which must inevitably, work the downfall of slavery. ‘The arm of the Lord is not shortened,’ and the doom of slavery is certain. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

Let me encourage everyone, READ THE ENTIRE SPEECH; it is powerful, inspirational, and historically important in bending the arc of history towards justice: https://t.co/il9WNrmxho — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 5, 2019

Cruz’s Monday comments come after the Texas senator said he is mulling another campaign for the presidency.

“Well, sure. I’m certainly looking at it,” Cruz replied when Newsmax asked about another White House bid. “I’ll tell you, 2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. We came incredibly close. We had an incredible grassroots army, 326,000 volunteers nationwide. So, whether it is in the Senate or in a presidential campaign, I’m committed to fighting to defend free enterprise, freedom, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and right now, the battleground is the U.S. Senate.”

“The battleground is fighting back against [President] Joe Biden and [Vice President] Kamala Harris and the incredible threat they are posing to our liberty. I’m proud to be leading that fight right now in the U.S. Senate,” he concluded.

