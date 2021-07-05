https://magainstitute.com/the-democrat-witch-hunt-of-rudy-giuliani/

As widely publicized, former New York City Mayor and United States Attorney Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York state after a panel from the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court suspended Giuliani without a hearing.

The suspension was based largely on statements Giuliani made on television, not in a courtroom, six months earlier. He was given no chance to dispute the charges at the evidentiary hearing.

On Shaky Ground

The suspension was initiated following a grievance presented to the Court. The Appellate Division stated that the Bar, “has sustained its burden of proving that respondent made knowing false and misleading factual statements to support his claim that the presidential election was stolen from his client.”

The Appellate Division further wrote, “We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee.”

While Giuliani ultimately is to be afforded a post-suspension hearing, it’s likely that the judges have predetermined their ruling, with the result likely to be “substantial permanent sanctions;” in another words disbarment.

Hmmm… was anyone at the New York State Bar awake during the months of November and early December 2020?

Totals Tabulated by Turkeys

The day before Thanksgiving, if you watched the Pennsylvania election fraud hearings conducted by Rudy Giuliani and the Trump legal team, an amazing number of articulate witnesses came forward. They offered voluminous specifics about election fraud and ballot tampering, all in the favor of Biden.

Ret. Colonel. Phil Waldren, an ex-Army combat officer with expertise in data and electronic warfare, showed that a large batch of Pennsylvania ballots recorded 570,000 votes for Joe Biden, versus 3,204 for Donald Trump. Attendees gasped. The rate at which these ballots could be processed exceeded the capacity of the counting equipment.

On November 30th, Rudy Giuliani and his team conducted a hearing in Arizona where many eye-witnesses offered detailed testimonies. These witnesses saw large batches of ballots being filled in, doctored, or backdated. Some ballots that favored President Trump were discarded. These Maricopa county witnesses, with no hesitation, were forthright in their testimony, offering intricate details.

One witness discussed a batch of 11,000+ questionable ballots processed faster than anyone could ascertain their authenticity. Consider such a development in the face of the news that Biden ‘won’ the state by less than 11,000 votes.

No Stone Unturned

If you watched the Michigan post-election hearings on Tuesday, December 1st, you couldn’t help but marvel at the array of eyewitnesses. They gave detailed testimony about what they encountered on November 3rd and 4th.

One witness saw a batch of military ballots, each one of them marked for Joe Biden, and all of these military ballots had been photocopied. This is an odd voting result, as pre-election surveys showed that U.S. law enforcement and military personnel heavily favored Donald Trump.

Other witnesses in Detroit spoke in detail about a truck with multi-thousands of completed voter ballots, pulling up at 3:30 a.m. on November 4th. One witness saw that the Dominion voting machines were each wired to the Internet, a clear violation of the law. Other witnesses testified at length how GOP observers in the counting areas were harassed, intimidated, and often removed for the smallest infractions.

Barf Bags Ready

Despite all the first-person, eyewitness, affidavit-backed testimony, added to many more revelations of massive election voter fraud occurring in Wisconsin, Nevada, Virginia, and Georgia, the Attorney General of the U.S., the dishonorable William Barr, made head-scratching comments to the Associated Press.

Barr said that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been following up on specific information and complaints that they have received. “To date,” he said, “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.” Later, he claimed that the AP misrepresented his meaning. Really? He was quoted verbatim and knows such a statement would be twisted by Leftist media, and now, we discover, by the Democrat-leaning New York State Bar.

The eyewitness testimony in the three aforementioned states, by people who made sworn statements, collectively identified far more fraudulent votes than the margins by which Joe Biden apparently won.

2020, 2021 Witch Hunts

Nine-year olds, viewing the hearings, would be more astute than New York State Appellate Division judges.

Like Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani is an object of Democrats’ relentless, long-term witch hunt of Republicans in general and Trump administration officials and advisors in particular. He is a victim of political persecution and selective suspension based on the content of his constitutionally protected public speech, and not on the basis of impartial application of the law.

