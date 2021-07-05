https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/the-hidden-toll-scientists-say-communities-of-color-hardest-hit-by-air-pollution-from-firework-displays/

We don’t recall anyone complaining about the fireworks for Joe Biden’s inauguration, but this Independence Day is seeing a lot of anti-firework tweets. Fireworks are white supremacist, intimidating to people of color, and they give wild animals panic attacks. Plus there’s the pollution, and according to National Geographic, that pollution hits vulnerable people and communities of color the hardest:

We just learned last week from Sen. Ed Markey that the sun is racist, and “extreme heat is a justice issue.”

