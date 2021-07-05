https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/the-hidden-toll-scientists-say-communities-of-color-hardest-hit-by-air-pollution-from-firework-displays/

We don’t recall anyone complaining about the fireworks for Joe Biden’s inauguration, but this Independence Day is seeing a lot of anti-firework tweets. Fireworks are white supremacist, intimidating to people of color, and they give wild animals panic attacks. Plus there’s the pollution, and according to National Geographic, that pollution hits vulnerable people and communities of color the hardest:

Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations https://t.co/L0FQgthTAK — National Geographic (@NatGeo) July 4, 2021

We just learned last week from Sen. Ed Markey that the sun is racist, and “extreme heat is a justice issue.”

It never ends with the ridiculous headlines about race. Give it a rest. — JG3 (@JayGree26264572) July 4, 2021

Busted out laughing at this one😂😂😂 — Connor Miller (@connormillzz) July 4, 2021

Honestly, I am a scientist and this is beyond ridiculous. — Simo (@Simoinfinite) July 4, 2021

NatGeo, how far you have fallen. — Good Boy (@DogeBuyGood) July 5, 2021

What happened to the old Nat Geo, where we talked about animals and how amazing they are? — ZonnEHbrand (@Zonnebrand1) July 4, 2021

I will never buy another one of your magazines or watch any of your shows. — Friendship 7 (@applyhere) July 5, 2021

More ‘vulnerable people and communities of color’ have been disproportionately killed in Chicago this week alone than will be exposed to fireworks pollution nationwide. — B.R. Kelley (@indmutation) July 4, 2021

If communities of color are disproportionately exposed to fireworks pollution, especially from illegal fireworks, then communities of color are disproportionately using illegal fireworks. Nothing discriminatory here. — Dan DeWilde (@dandewilde) July 5, 2021

Wait. So I, a brown Latino man and my fellow Minority friends have been disproportionately targeting ourselves this whole time with racist smoke from fireworks? pic.twitter.com/9QJIiOMSj0 — Dee Mendez (@FalconArrow__) July 5, 2021

I feel like you have the first eleven words of this as a pre-written prompt and then spin a wheel to decide how to finish it. — Bipothemo (@bipothemo) July 5, 2021

We live in a damn South Park episode. — Felipe (@PXM_2_SD) July 5, 2021

Omg. Just stop🤦‍♀️ — Jill Toussaint (@tous2005) July 5, 2021

So what, the pollution seeks out people and communities of color? GTFO of here with your divisive garbage. — Kimmy (@MsKimmyThompson) July 4, 2021

This is some nice race baiting, @NatGeo. Good job! — S (@Smuddie) July 5, 2021

Shut up already… we are here for the animal info not your propaganda BS… let your left wing rest a bit, it’s got to be exhausted. — FREEiAM (@RoyaltyTheKing) July 5, 2021

My kids will never believe me when I tell them National Geographic used to be an awesome magazine documenting phenomena in nature and animals. — blergh (@obsolutdisgrace) July 5, 2021

