We don’t recall anyone complaining about the fireworks for Joe Biden’s inauguration, but this Independence Day is seeing a lot of anti-firework tweets. Fireworks are white supremacist, intimidating to people of color, and they give wild animals panic attacks. Plus there’s the pollution, and according to National Geographic, that pollution hits vulnerable people and communities of color the hardest:
Scientists found that vulnerable people and communities of color are disproportionately exposed to air pollution from firework celebrations https://t.co/L0FQgthTAK
We just learned last week from Sen. Ed Markey that the sun is racist, and “extreme heat is a justice issue.”
It never ends with the ridiculous headlines about race. Give it a rest.
Busted out laughing at this one😂😂😂
Honestly, I am a scientist and this is beyond ridiculous.
NatGeo, how far you have fallen.
What happened to the old Nat Geo, where we talked about animals and how amazing they are?
I will never buy another one of your magazines or watch any of your shows.
AYFKMRN?
More ‘vulnerable people and communities of color’ have been disproportionately killed in Chicago this week alone than will be exposed to fireworks pollution nationwide.
If communities of color are disproportionately exposed to fireworks pollution, especially from illegal fireworks, then communities of color are disproportionately using illegal fireworks. Nothing discriminatory here.
Wait. So I, a brown Latino man and my fellow Minority friends have been disproportionately targeting ourselves this whole time with racist smoke from fireworks? pic.twitter.com/9QJIiOMSj0
I feel like you have the first eleven words of this as a pre-written prompt and then spin a wheel to decide how to finish it.
We live in a damn South Park episode.
Omg. Just stop🤦♀️
So what, the pollution seeks out people and communities of color? GTFO of here with your divisive garbage.
This is some nice race baiting, @NatGeo. Good job!
Shut up already… we are here for the animal info not your propaganda BS… let your left wing rest a bit, it’s got to be exhausted.
My kids will never believe me when I tell them National Geographic used to be an awesome magazine documenting phenomena in nature and animals.
