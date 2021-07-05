https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/the-nation-writes-about-the-willful-self-delusion-of-american-independence-day-which-is-grounded-in-racism-and-militarism/

We’re just getting to a lot of Independence Day hot takes today, and this one from The Nation, “the place for debate on the left,” says enough is enough. America has not lived up to its ideals and Independence Day is just “willful self-delusion.”

American exceptionalism is grounded in racism and militarism. https://t.co/P4NtF3VTmh — The Nation (@thenation) July 2, 2021

Interesting choice of photo: a house in flames flying an American flag. Anyway, Salih Booker and Diana Ohlbaum posit that America projects white supremacy nationally and abroad through foreign policy and the Pentagon:

While systemic white supremacy and the state’s use of violence against people of color in this country is at the forefront of the national debate, the structural racism of US foreign policy has escaped serious scrutiny. Yet the two are deeply and immutably linked. It is precisely through its brutal history of genocide and slavery that the US government learned to use violence and military force to make white people secure in their positions of privilege and domination at home and abroad. … A more ethical, effective, and peaceful approach to the world begins with acknowledging, apologizing for, and making amends for the genocides of Native American peoples and the enslavement of Africans over many generations. It requires the termination of current US wars, including those conducted by drones, air strikes, and targeted assassinations, and the revocation of their open-ended authorizations. It involves significantly reducing the size of the Pentagon budget and paring back the global network of US military bases that serve as springboards for aggression. … Only when that happens will the unalienable rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness be secured for all.

Plus, we’ve seen plenty of tweets saying that the fireworks give wild birds heart attacks.

Leave it, find the freedoms you have elsewhere. — Mike Durham (@Headcoug) July 4, 2021

Imagine thinking this. — Sorta something (@James_Hiler) July 4, 2021

No. Happy Independence Day, everyone! — commies arent nice people (@PatriotFunds) July 4, 2021

Yes I agree that is why so many people of every ethnicity and nearly every nation want to immigrate to. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Ace Vixez (@Ace_Vixez) July 4, 2021

It’s so so intensely absolutely and ultimately horrible that people spend their life’s fortune and often risk their very lives to come here. — JenLeaAkins (@jenleaakins) July 4, 2021

Mexico or Canada would love to have you — Nice knowing you USA (@dsgstedpatriot) July 4, 2021

Today is about celebrating our government of the people, by the people, and for the people. When it was founded, the USA became the first democratically governed country since the fall of the Roman Republic 2,000 years before. — JC (@bigorangevolman) July 5, 2021

MEGA 🤡🏆 — F. Mule (@BarefootMusings) July 5, 2021

No it isn’t. It literally isn’t. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) July 5, 2021

Your magazine sucks. — Vercingetorix (@Peasand53327214) July 4, 2021

The Nation is a communist media outlet. Tell them to piss off. — Megs (@Megs_USA) July 4, 2021

As a British subject, I stand with the USA. The attempts to create self-loathing and destroy the country from within will not succeed. We are enduring the same attempts. Stand strong: pic.twitter.com/PlLjylW6xJ — Anne Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@AnneSmi72007257) July 4, 2021

It is actually rooted in the desire for freedom and the opportunities for exceptionalism that come with freedom. Stop the racist bullshit. — Samantha Pfaff (@SamanthaPfaff) July 4, 2021

This is why Liberia has succeeded beyond our wildest imagination as a beacon of freedom and ingenuity. — Cove Neck Ted (@CharlesSchlend1) July 4, 2021

The Nation can say shit like this because of USA’s exceptionalism. — AnonSidious (@AnonSidious) July 4, 2021

It must be utterly exhausting to be a miserable leftist lol. — Boy Mom on the Right 🇺🇸 (@MHLH167) July 4, 2021

Delete your account. — 135,000 Accidental Votes Biden (@ShhhhhYaBaby) July 4, 2021

I’m just here to contribute to the ratio of this commie propaganda. — Belisarius (@real_Belisarius) July 4, 2021

@thenation is grounded in idiocy and crappy journalism. — Mr. X (@mrx824) July 4, 2021

Nice article for your 300 subs. 🇺🇸 All day baby — Regium (@irishd08) July 4, 2021

“WHY WONT YOU STOP BEING HAPPY AND HATE YOURSELF MORE!?” — SgtYoda (@Sgt_Yoda) July 4, 2021

I hope this image makes you even more self-loathe. pic.twitter.com/x6c1jn3erM — DirtRider (@CCDirtrider) July 4, 2021

For as being as morally superior as they see themselves, social justice journalists are miserable, sad, bitter angry, cynical people. I can’t imagine what it feels like to be in a human relationship with one of these people who only sees the world in this way. — MyJennarocity (@MJennarocity) July 5, 2021

We think we’re talking about feline relationships more than human relationships here.

