church (2) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has issued a highly equivocal denunciation of the wave of church arsons and statue-smashing sweeping Canada, calling the attacks “unacceptable” but defending the anger fueling them as “fully understandable”.

Trudeau, who leads the Liberal Party of Canada, told reporters it is “unacceptable and wrong that acts of vandalism and arson are being seen across the country including against Catholic churches” — but immediately added that “One of my reflections is I understand the anger that’s out there against the federal government, against institutions like the Catholic church; it is real and it is fully understandable given the shameful history that we are all becoming more and more aware of, and engaging ourselves to do better as Canadians.”

The Canadian leftist did go on to say that he could not “help but think that burning down churches is actually depriving people who are in need of grieving and healing and mourning from places where they can actually grieve and reflect and look for support.”

“We shouldn’t be lashing out at buildings that can provide solace to some of our fellow citizens, but we should be every day committing ourselves, each and every one of us, to the […]

