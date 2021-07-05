http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/L1Az6HuwYNg/

Actor Stephen Dorff has trashed the Academy Awards and Disney’s Marvel superhero movies, saying that he is “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson who is starring in Marvel’s Black Widow.

Stephen Dorff — who has starred in Blade, Somewhere, and HBO’s True Detective — aired his opinions in an interview with Britain’s Independent.

“I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” Dorff told the newspaper. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t.”

He added: “I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Dorff also blasted this year’s disastrous Oscars ceremony, which featured woke lectures from Hollywood celebrities. The ABC broadcast was the lowest rated in modern Oscars history.

“This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” the actor said.

He continued by ripping the entire industry: “My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film — it’s all one big clusterfuck of content now.”

Dorff has continually worked with off-beat filmmakers including Bob Rafelson, Sofia Coppola, and John Waters. He even played a transgender woman in the 1996 indie drama I Shot Andy Warhol.

“I don’t like playing things too safe,” the actor said. “To me, Hollywood’s always too safe. When I’ve needed money, sure, I’ve done a couple of weeks on a movie that I didn’t wanna do. See, I like money too, because I like to buy things and I like art and real estate.”

Scarlett Johansson recently suggested she is less than pleased with the direction Marvel has taken her character, Natasha Romanoff.

The actress implied the studio took a sexist approach in its portrayal of her character, stating that the fictional superhero was treated “like a piece of ass.”

