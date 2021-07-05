https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-calls-election-security-reform-swing-states?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for swing states to enact election security reforms before the next election, arguing that “Radical Left Democrats” will “steal” future contests.

“Election Reform must happen in Swing States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Arizona where voters have lost confidence in their electoral process,” Trump said in a statement. “Republicans in State Legislatures must be smart, get tough, and pass real Election Reform.”

Trump alleged that Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State allowed “21,000 deceased registrants (dead people)” to remain on the voter rolls for the 2020 Presidential Election, which he called “a total disgrace!”

So far, several states have already passed election reform laws, such as Georgia. Georgia infamously passed a voting law earlier this year which restricts absentee and mail-in-voting, which Republicans argue make voter fraud easier to commit.

Trump said Republicans need to enact these laws in order to beat “Radical Left Democrats. If they don’t, they’ll steal it again in 2022 and 2024, and further DESTROY our Country!”

