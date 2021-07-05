https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/05/virginia-gubernatorial-hopeful-terry-mcauliffe-celebrates-extra-special-july-4th-by-literally-flaming-out-before-he-even-gets-going-video/

This year’s Independence Day was extra special for Terry McAuliffe, so he celebrated it exactly as we’d expect Terry McAuliffe to celebrate it:

Happy July 4th, Virginia. This year is extra special. America is back.🇺🇸🇺🇸🍻🍺🌭🍔 pic.twitter.com/VrWKK9viAm — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 3, 2021

Aside from the fact that he tweeted that on July 3, notice anything strange about the video?

Maybe he likes his burgers really, really rare? — Greg Matthews (@chimoose) July 5, 2021

When you unpack your meat, add the sauces, prepare your beer, and realize that your propane tank is empty. 👇🏻 https://t.co/0VoakgGn7P — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 5, 2021

To be fair, Terry McAuliffe is probably pretty used to running on an empty tank.

But still.

Need us to run to Home Depot to get you a new propane tank, Terry? That grill ain’t on, man. https://t.co/0VoakgGn7P — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) July 5, 2021

That looks so natural, with a fully loaded grill of cold raw meat and a grill not turned on. — Troy A. Sing🇺🇲 (@TroySing) July 5, 2021

Might want to light the grill there chief. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) July 5, 2021

bro turn the grill on https://t.co/x8wMVJNo5V — Blake Beye (@realBlakeBeye) July 5, 2021

It helps to turn on the grill first. 🙄 — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) July 5, 2021

Someone show him how to light the grill — Corbin Casteel (@CorbinCasteel) July 5, 2021

using green energy! — John Anderson (@john12782) July 5, 2021

Heh. That must be it.

The grill’s not even on. What a pandering buffoon.https://t.co/kS400Thf8r — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) July 5, 2021

You’re going to be as natural and proficient of a governor as that grill is going to cook that meat https://t.co/89TBM2oTVT — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 5, 2021

First the cringeworthy dancing, now this. Who grills meat without turning the grill on? (Amateur.) Virginians, we can’t afford four years of this guy again. https://t.co/3GlukKvJZg — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) July 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

