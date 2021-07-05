https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/05/virginia-gubernatorial-hopeful-terry-mcauliffe-celebrates-extra-special-july-4th-by-literally-flaming-out-before-he-even-gets-going-video/

This year’s Independence Day was extra special for Terry McAuliffe, so he celebrated it exactly as we’d expect Terry McAuliffe to celebrate it:

Aside from the fact that he tweeted that on July 3, notice anything strange about the video?

To be fair, Terry McAuliffe is probably pretty used to running on an empty tank.

But still.

Heh. That must be it.

