On Saturday, the day before America’s Independence day, Texans in a Haslet, Texas Walmart joined a woman who had started spontaneously singing the national anthem as she stood under a giant American flag, with the crowd breaking into cheers when they had finished.

On Sunday, Independence Day, Texas GOP governor Greg Abbott retweeted a video of a Texan driving down the street with a gigantic American flag atop a tall pole in the back of his truck. Abbott tweeted, “Texas loves America, our flag, our anthem.”

Texas loves America, our flag, our anthem. https://t.co/mp591pf7GH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 4, 2021

While some Texans were expressing their love of America over the weekend, leftists from Hollywood to Washington D.C and New York were busy attacking their nation. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) vilified America on the Fourth of July by claiming that blacks are still not free. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) tweeted:

July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now! … Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be self-evident” … yet: – 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws – Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act – George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4.

National Public Radio (NPR) denounced the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July, tweeting, “245 years ago today, leaders representing 13 British colonies signed a document to declare independence. It says ‘that all men are created equal’ — but women, enslaved people, Indigenous people and many others were not held as equal at the time.”

The Daily Wire reported that NPR continued:

The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans. Author David Treuer, who is Ojibwe, says there is a lot of diversity of opinion and thought among Native Americans — a community of more than 5 million people — about the document’s words.

NPR continued with a quote from Treuer: “We remain committed to forcing this country to live up to its own stated ideals.” Trueur, NPR explained, focused “on the the role of Indigenous Americans and the push for equality and equity.”

From Hollywood on Independence Day actress Alyssa Milano denigrated the United States on its birthday, posting a tweet of herself smiling while wearing a blouse emblazoned with the stars and stripes of the American flag, but captioning the tweet, “Reminder: the United States was founded on the unjust treatment of Native Americans, Africans, and other people of color.” Her presentation was also adorned with the requisite sparkles.

