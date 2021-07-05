http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/59byoLm8GM4/what-year-is-it-the-number-1-and-2-albums-on-itunes-are-40-queen-and-50-joni-mitchell-years-old
What year is it again?
Over the weekend, Queen’s Greatest Hits went to number 1 on iTunes. Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” is number 2.
They are from 1981 and 1971, respectively. I was 16 in 1973, I’m trying to imagine music from 1923 and 1933 suddenly being popular. And I can’t. ABBA, Journey, and Fleetwood Mac are also in the top 50. But HER Music’s first album, released last week, is a dud. And it shouldn’t be. Go figure.
PS Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Greatest Hits is number 14. It’s been in the top 10 for weeks. So have four of their singles. Maybe we’re in a time warp!