https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/11-anti-mask-protesters-charged-disrupting-utah-school-board-meeting-face-fines-jail-time/
11 anti-mask protesters who disrupted a Utah school board meeting in May were charged by the Salt Lake City Attorney last week.
The protesters were charged with Class B Misdemeanor disorderly conduct and disrupting a public meeting, Fox 13 reported.
Protesters interrupted a Granite District Board of Education meeting on May 4 shouting “No more masks!” forcing the board members to abruptly end the meeting.
Now they’re facing criminal charges and could be hit with a $2,500 fine and spend up to one year in jail.
TRENDING: Identity of Ashli Babbitt Killer Confirmed — Careless Capitol Police Lieutenant Is Being Protected by Democrats, Pelosi and Deep State FBI
These protesters are facing jail time for non-violent protest while BLM and Antifa violently attack people without getting arrested.
Fox 13 reported:
The South Salt Lake City Attorney filed charges last week against 11 anti-mask protesters who disrupted a Granite District Board of Education meeting in May.
Many of the protesters were part of a group called Utah Parents United that looked to abolish masks in the state’s K-12 schools with just weeks remaining in the school year.
The following people were arrested:
- Ted Michael Tyler – Taylorsville
- Scott Randall Sherner – West Valley City
- Debora Noriko Arai – West Valley City
- Sophia Anderson – Salt Lake City
- Angela Kay Van Leeuwen -Salt Lake City
- Andrea May Jorgensen – Holladay
- Bernadette Ethel Brockman – Taylorsville
- Jeremy Kawika Dunyon – West Valley City
- Kasey Ray Wilson – West Jordan
- Sara Lea McArthur (also known as Sara McArthur Pierce) – American Fork
- Kaleb Jeremiah Pierce – American Fork
Officials say a twelfth protester has not yet been identified, but an investigation is ongoing.