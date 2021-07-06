https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/11-anti-mask-protesters-charged-disrupting-utah-school-board-meeting-face-fines-jail-time/

11 anti-mask protesters who disrupted a Utah school board meeting in May were charged by the Salt Lake City Attorney last week.

The protesters were charged with Class B Misdemeanor disorderly conduct and disrupting a public meeting, Fox 13 reported.

Protesters interrupted a Granite District Board of Education meeting on May 4 shouting “No more masks!” forcing the board members to abruptly end the meeting.

Now they’re facing criminal charges and could be hit with a $2,500 fine and spend up to one year in jail.

TRENDING: Identity of Ashli Babbitt Killer Confirmed — Careless Capitol Police Lieutenant Is Being Protected by Democrats, Pelosi and Deep State FBI

These protesters are facing jail time for non-violent protest while BLM and Antifa violently attack people without getting arrested.

Fox 13 reported:

The South Salt Lake City Attorney filed charges last week against 11 anti-mask protesters who disrupted a Granite District Board of Education meeting in May. Many of the protesters were part of a group called Utah Parents United that looked to abolish masks in the state’s K-12 schools with just weeks remaining in the school year. The following people were arrested: Ted Michael Tyler – Taylorsville

Scott Randall Sherner – West Valley City

Debora Noriko Arai – West Valley City

Sophia Anderson – Salt Lake City

Angela Kay Van Leeuwen -Salt Lake City

Andrea May Jorgensen – Holladay

Bernadette Ethel Brockman – Taylorsville

Jeremy Kawika Dunyon – West Valley City

Kasey Ray Wilson – West Jordan

Sara Lea McArthur (also known as Sara McArthur Pierce) – American Fork

Kaleb Jeremiah Pierce – American Fork Officials say a twelfth protester has not yet been identified, but an investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

