More than 125 people who attended a summer camp run by a church in Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to its pastor.

Bruce Wesley, the lead pastor of Clear Creek Community Church, said the outbreak stemmed from a camp for students from sixth through 12th grade, which more than 400 people attended in June, CNN reports.

“Unfortunately, upon return from camp, 125+ campers and adults reported to us that they tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, hundreds more were exposed to COVID-19 at camp,” Wesley reportedly said in a letter to the church community.

“And hundreds of others were likely exposed when infected people returned home from camp,” he added.

Wesley also stated that services at all five of Clear Creek Community Church’s campuses south of Houston have been canceled.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, we have sought to love our neighbors by practicing strict safety protocols. We are surprised and saddened by this turn of events. Our hearts break for those infected with the virus,” Wesley said.

CNN reports that the Galveston County Health District was notified of the first COVID-19 case on June 27. The camp itself was held outside of the county.

“The health district is working closely with church leadership to investigate the outbreak, trace potential contacts and offer guidance and resources,” county health officials said, according to the network. “The youth group did not leave the campground during their stay. They did have contact with counselors from their church. No other campers were on site.”

Philip Keiser, a county health official, said in a statement that the incident “is a reminder that COVID-19 is still here, and we have to take precautions.”

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services vaccine dashboard, around 58 percent of Texas’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In Galveston County, 57 percent of the population over 12 has received at least one dose.

