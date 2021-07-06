https://www.theblaze.com/news/anwar-murder-sentence-uber-carjacking

One of the teens charged in the murder of an Uber Eats driver during a carjacking in Washington, D.C., was given the maximum sentence allowed: seven years in juvenile detention.

The death of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant, was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media.

The two female teenagers, 13 and 15 years old at the time, attacked Anwar with a stun gun while trying to steal his car. Anwar was first crushed by the door as it hit a tree while the girls drove away, and then he was flung into a building when they crashed it.

The girls tried to flee after the crash but they were restrained by bystanders.

The case elicited outrage nationally after prosecutors refused to charge the 15-year-old suspect as an adult. Under Washington, D.C., law, the 13-year-old could not be charged as an adult.

The older assailant plead guilty to murder and was also sentenced to juvenile detention until she turned 21 years old, when she will be released.

Prosecutors said the younger assailant had no remorse about her actions and they told the court that she had been caught muttering to herself that the whole affair was Anwar’s fault after her arrest.

“If you had just given me my f***ing phone, you’d still be alive, but no, you want to put my damn phone in your pocket,” the girl reportedly said, according to WUSA-TV.

They also charged that she lied to bystanders about who the car belonged to after the crash.

She is also awaiting sentencing for two other carjacking incidents.

A GoFundMe accountfor Anwar’s family has raised more than $1 million.

