As previously reported, the 15-year-old girl who killed an Uber Eats driver in DC along with a 13-year-old accomplice (now 14) pleaded guilty to felony murder in May.

The 14-year-old was sentenced to juvenile detention over the fatal carjacking.

According to reports, the 14-year-old will remain in detention until she is 21.

Per a plea deal reached with the prosecutor’s office in April, the 15-year-old girl, who has not been named because she is a minor, will not be sent to prison or be held past her 18th birthday.

The murder and carjacking of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar horrified the nation as it was captured on film by a witness.

The teen girls tasered Anwar during the carjacking and he was killed when the car quickly surged forward and rolled over.

After the car rolled over and crushed Anwar, one of teens began looking for her cellphone that was in the vehicle — while walking nonchalantly past her victim’s mangled body.

A GoFundMe for Anwar’s family has raised over $1 million.

