https://thehill.com/homenews/news/561603-150-dead-in-hundreds-of-shootings-over-holiday-weekend

At least 150 people were killed in the U.S. in hundreds of shootings over the Fourth of July weekend as major cities contend with a rise in gun violence.

Citing data from the Gun Violence Archive, CNN reported that there were at least 150 deaths from over 400 incidents this past weekend.

In Chicago alone, 83 people were shot with 14 people killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN reported that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown had previously raised concerns about the “most challenging weekend of the year” for police.

Despite this data, the homicide rate in Chicago for June is slightly lower — 2 percent — than what it was in 2020, the network notes, though the number of victims in 14 percent higher.

In New York, gun violence incidents have reportedly spiked almost 40 percent so far this year when compared to last year. There have been 767 shootings and 885 victims in 2021. This past weekend, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings, which CNN notes is actually a decrease from the same time period last year, when there were 30 victims from 25 shootings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

