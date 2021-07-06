https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/36-states-dc-sue-google-alleged-antitrust-violations-app-store?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A group of 36 states and Washington D.C. sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, according to Politico.

This lawsuit comes nine months after the Justice Department joined 14 AG’s in an antitrust suit against Google, focusing on its use of Android contracts with Apple, Mozilla, and smartphone manufacturers to allegedly leverage control over the search market in mobile technology.

