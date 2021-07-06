https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/air-force-academy-professor-believes-critical-race-theory-should-be?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Air Force Academy professor says she teach that nation’s future military leaders critical race theory and believes the country’s other military schools should do so to help students identify “structural racism and inequality.”

Lynne Chandler García, an associate professor of political science at the Colorado Springs, Colo., academy, made the argument in an opinion story published Tuesday in The Washington Post and titled “Why U.S. military academies should teach critical race theory.”

Proponents of the theory say it examines the uncomfortable-but-necessary truths race and racism in America. Critics argue the theory is racist and injects anti-American view into institutions, particularly schools.

García says learning the theory helps with military intelligence.

“As a professor of political science at the U.S. Air Force Academy, I teach critical race theories to our nation’s future military leaders because it is vital that cadets understand the history of the racism that has shaped both foreign and domestic policy,” García wrote.

“It helps students identify the structural racism and inequality that has been endemic in American society. And it provides methods for deconstructing oppressive beliefs, policies and practices to find solutions that will lead to justice.”

She also argues racism was ingrained in the system from the beginning and the military struggles with the issues.

“Officers must comprehend the unique experiences and concerns of their diverse troops,” Garcia also says. “A holistic education leads to understanding and unity as service members consider what it’s like to walk in another’s shoes.”

