http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qTozl3jnKkM/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced the launch of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention on Tuesday.

The office is part of Cuomo’s effort to flatten the curve of gun violence, which is raging in New York City despite the state’s stringent gun controls.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, and more.

But Cuomo wants a greater focus on smart guns and an opportunity to sue gun manufacturers. His Tuesday gun control speech included an announcement that the state is re-instituting its Public Nuisance Liability for Gun Manufacturers, which is another prong in the left’s effort to bring pressure to bear against the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act.

Cuomo also announced the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which “will be overseen by the New York State Department of Health and led by a Governor-appointed Gun Violence Prevention Coordinator who will coordinate an all-of-government approach to ensure that state and local programs are advancing unified gun violence prevention strategies.”

He also noted that a “Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit within the New York State Police” is being launched. The focus of the trafficking interdiction unit will be on guns from out of state.

Placing the blame on guns from outside the state has long been a Cuomo talking point. On September 17, 2015, he suggested New York’s surging gun violence was not his fault or proof of the failure of gun control, but was the fault of states “down south.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

