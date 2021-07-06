https://www.theblaze.com/news/arizona-ag-biden-radical-left-national-guard

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich spoke in support of several states sending National Guard troops to the U.S. southern border after the nation’s largest Latino civil rights group called on President Joe Biden to order the troops away.

At the request of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), 12 states with Republican governors have sent personnel to the southern border to assist with border security amid a record surge of migrants attempting to cross into the United States. In response, the League of United Latin American Citizens sent a letter to the White House on Sunday demanding that President Biden “prevent this usurping of federal powers by a few recalcitrant and rebellious states.”

LULAC accused the states sending troops to the border of engaging in an “insurrection” against the United States. Reacting on Fox News, Attorney General Brnovich accused the Biden administration of abdicating its responsibility to secure the border, forcing the states to act in the federal government’s absence.

“The reality is the states created the federal government, the federal government did not create the states,” Brnovich said.

“At the end of the day, the federal government is charged with protecting our borders, they are not,” he continued. “Historically, law enforcement, public health and safety was left to the states. The Biden administration has abdicated their responsibility. They’ve incentivized people coming here. We have a record number of people coming here illegally.”

Brnovich noted that the Biden administration is tracking at least 1.2 million illegal immigrants who have been ordered to leave the country but have not yet been deported.

“Criminals are being released into our community. So the states are trying to do everything they can, but the reality is that this is the Biden administration’s job,” he said.

In February, Brnovich filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security to put a stop to the 100-day moratorium Biden declared on deportations of illegal immigrants. The state attorney general told Fox News that Arizona’s lawsuit brought to light emails the White House received before Biden issued his order from activists urging the administration to stop deportations, which subsequently Biden did.

Brnovich raised concerns that after LULAC’s letter the Biden administration will again “cave again to the far-left wing of the party,” removing National Guard troops from the southern border at a time when law enforcement needs more resources to combat rising crime associated with an insecure border.

“By any objective standard, whether you look at the numbers, whether you look at the spike in fentanyl coming across our border, whether you look at decreasing drug prices — which means there’s more supply, the Biden administration has empowered the cartels, they’ve made our communities more dangerous by allowing criminals or those charged with crimes into our communities, and it’s only going to get worse,” Brnovich said.

“There’s going to be physical costs associated with this and there’s going to be human tragedy costs associated with it, whether it’s the increase in overdose deaths, whether it’s the increase of drug dependency because of what the cartels are doing, or whether it’s, God forbid, one of these criminals being released hurting you or one of your family members.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

