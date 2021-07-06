https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-lawmakers-at-odds-over-critical-race-theory-ban_3889796.html

Arizona legislators shared opposing views Monday on legislation in the newly signed state budget which prohibits the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools and workplaces.

Some see it as a positive step, others see it as a setback.

“I think it is really unfortunate. It really is a false narrative that they are pushing with this demonization of Critical Race Theory,” said state Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat.

The prohibition on teaching CRT in Arizona’s public schools is included in the Republican governor’s spending plan that earmarks $6.2 billion for K-12 education.

The ban, which carries potential fines including loss of teacher license, targets “instruction that inherently discriminates against one particular race over past historical injustices.”

Quezada asserted that none of this is currently being taught in Arizona public schools.

“They’re confusing a lot of other issues with CRT, such as equity and justice. It does our kids a real disservice to try and ban that type of discussion in our schools,” Quezada said. “It’s definitely a national trend and it’s being pushed by a radical wing of the conservative party.”

In recent months Arizona Republicans have joined a growing national conservative backlash against CRT. Critics of the doctrine argue that it infers that one race is inherently racist, should be discriminated against, or feel guilty because of their race.

In a May 10 joint letter to the Biden Administration, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich signed on with attorneys general from 19 other states to express “deep concerns” with proposed priorities issued by the U.S. Department of Education.

“The proposed priorities are a thinly veiled attempt at bringing into our states’ classrooms the deeply flawed and controversial teachings of Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project,” the letter stated.

The letter defined CRT as an “ideological construct that analyzes and interprets American history and government primarily through the narrow prism of race [and class conflict]. Similarly, the 1619 Project seeks to reframe the country’s history.”

“Though the Department does not overtly refer to CRT in its priorities, it is prioritizing teaching this highly controversial ideology through the vehicle of [a] grant program,” the letter added. “Its theories posit that our nation’s values, ideals, foundations and institutions—the things Congress intended to promote—instead produce ‘inequity’ demanding actions to modify this result.”

Meanwhile, the National Education Association—the largest teachers union in the country—said it will resist those opposed to teaching CRT in schools and doubled down on its support for the 1619 Project.

At its recent annual meeting, the NEA adopted New Business Item 39, which basically defends the teaching of CRT in schools as “reasonable and appropriate.”

“It is reasonable and appropriate for the curriculum to be informed by academic frameworks for understanding and interpreting the impact of the past on current society, including critical race theory,” the item stated.

Two Arizona Senate bills—one which was vetoed by the governor, another which failed in the Senate—sought to address CRT teachings in the workplace and schools as being incompatible with American ideals and values.

State Rep. Judy Burges, a Republican, said a bill she supported included her amendment which would have required in civics lessons a “comparative discussion” of political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, that “conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States.”

Burges said the Senate version of the bill “died” on the floor during the last legislative session prior to the governor signing the budget.

“We need to elect a Superintendent of Public Instruction that will implement the requirements as outlined under statute. The requirement to teach the dangers of communism is [in the law] already,” Burgess said.

“If they continue to ignore the law, [there is] the possibility of legislative hearings, Attorney General involvement or last-resort withholding revenues until [there is] compliance. Maybe we need a full investigation of how CRT and social justice already found their way into the classroom,” Burges said.

Arizona Sen. Kelly Townsend, a Republican, told The Epoch Times it is important to teach children about race using a “wide angle lens” and “not minimizing the unsavory parts of our past.”

“However, included in Critical Race Theory are the concepts that by the very nature of having white skin a person is inherently racist, either consciously or unconsciously. It further teaches that current individuals are responsible for the actions of generations long-since passed, and therefore ought to bear the consequence of their ancestors’ transgressions. These concepts are racist at their very core and only perpetuate the racial divide that has crept into our society,” Townsend said.

“Our cultures will not heal by using this attempt to ‘pay back the white man’ of today for the transgressions of yesterday. I am glad Arizona has taken a strong stand against this racism in our schools. It has no place in our state,” she added.

Kathy Hoffman, the Arizona superintendent of public instruction, could not be reached for comment.

Scot Mussi, president of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a nonprofit economic and political watchdog group, said the state budget legislation banning CRT in schools is a “first step to start rooting that out in the classroom.”

“We do think that further measures will be needed as this issue continues to play out in our schools. It’s an issue we’re going to watch very closely. It is being taught [in schools]. Often they try to disguise it with what is being taught,” Mussi said.

