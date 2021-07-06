https://www.theblaze.com/news/san-francisco-crime-da-office-racism

San Francisco residents suffering under a crime surge in the Bay Area could be excused if they found themselves a bit perplexed by the latest race-baiting claim emanating from one of the senior officials in the District Attorney’s Office this week.

Though crime is spiking in the City by the Bay — as it is in many U.S. cities — at least one member of the DA’s office linked citizens’ worries about the safety of their families to racism, Fox News reported Monday.

What’s happening?

The Bay Area, like much of the rest of the nation, has seen a significant uptick in crime heavily impact its people over the last several months. For example:

No one can forget the man on a bicycle in a San Francisco Walgreens filling a trash bag with stolen goods and wheeling out the front door as security looked on helplessly.

Oakland’s police chief had to rebuke elected officials for their “defund the police” efforts that have led to increases in violent crime.

Target announced that its San Francisco stores will be closing earlier than normal because of thieves.

A pair of armed robbers attempted to steal camera equipment while Oakland’s violence prevention director was giving an interview on rising crime.

A deadly shooting in Oakland went down during Juneteenth celebrations — though it did not stop revelers from getting their twerk on atop the ambulance that came to help during the emergency.

Multiple attacks on Asians — including an Asian police officer — have occurred in broad daylight on San Francisco’s streets.

A recent poll from the city’s Chamber of Commerce revealed that some 40% of San Franciscans plan to leave the city in the next few years due to concerns about rising crime and homelessness.

But according to Kate Chatfield, who serves as senior director in left-wing District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office, those people concerned about crime have racial issues, not legitimate fears about the spike in lawlessness.

Chatfield’s comments came in a Sunday night tweet, Fox News said, in response to a Twitter user who claimed “every single one of my friends right now is considering leaving SF (and frankly, myself included).”

“The biggest driver is no longer cost of living,” the writer said. “It’s crime.”

“My friends are scared for their children, and their husbands are scared for their wives,” the user wrote.

Image source: Wayback Machine/Twitter screenshot

Chatfield responded that the claims of crime fears are much like the racism and ideology of old-time white supremacists.

“‘Husbands are scared for their wives’ — your reminder that the ‘crime surge’ crowd shares the same ideology as The Birth of a Nation,” Chatfield wrote, referring to the 1915 white supremacist film, Fox News said.

Image source: Wayback Machine/Twitter screenshot

Chatfield has since locked her Twitter account, and the DA’s office has not responded to Fox News’ requests for comment.

