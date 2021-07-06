https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561693-austin-man-charged-in-capitol-insurrection-dead-after-motorcycle

An Austin, Texas, man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has died in a motorcycle collision, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

In a statement, the Austin Police Department said Joseph Cable Barnes died in a crash on June 12.

The department said officers responded to a call where Barnes, who was riding his motorcycle, collided with a car after police say he ran a red light.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnes, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to the statement.

According to the official complaint, Barnes was seen on video screaming, “This is our house! This is our country! This is our country!” during the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Witnesses were able to identify Barnes to authorities, with one saying they visited Barnes at his home multiple times, and another confirming that they attended the same high school. Barnes reportedly worked as a commercial real estate agent.

Barnes was arrested by federal authorities in March and charged with the obstruction of official proceedings, according to the complaint.

According to a Newsweek report, an online obituary referred to Barnes as “a patriot” who “loved our country and those who served to protect our freedom.” It also shared that he was an avid painter who focused on painting flags.

In a Twitter post, BuzzFeed reporter Zoe Tillman shared that the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia was notified of Barnes’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Texas man charged in the Capitol insurrection, Joseph Cable Barnes, died on June 12, according to a notice filed by the government in court this morning. Per Austin police, it was a motorcycle collision after he ran a red light pic.twitter.com/2wWVsFPCUS — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) July 6, 2021

The Hill has reached out to the U.S Attorney’s office for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

