in November The Gateway Pundit and our team in Detroit interviewed DOZENS of GOP election observers who were threatened, abused, attacked, and harassed at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan following the 2020 election landslide for President Donald Trump.

Several of these observers witnessed carloads of ballots arriving at the center in the middle of the night on November 4th marked for Joe Biden.

It took The Gateway Pundit two months and over $10,000 to gain access to this video footage of the late-night ballot drop at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. Exclusive: The TCF Center Election Fraud – Newly Discovered Video Shows Late Night Deliveries of Tens of Thousands of Illegal Ballots 8 Hours After Deadline TRENDING: Several Women on US Soccer Team Turn Away From US Flag as 98-Year-Old Veteran Plays National Anthem on Harmonica (VIDEO)

In June the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee released a report saying there was no “systematic” fraud in the 2020 Michigan election.

They meant “systemic” but it’s a garbage document anyway.

State Senators Ed McBroom and Mike Shirkey then went on to urge government officials to investigate the Michigan and Detroit whistleblowers who spoke out about the election fraud and […]

