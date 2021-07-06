https://www.oann.com/barclays-nabs-ubs-banker-tan-to-lead-singapore-private-bank/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=barclays-nabs-ubs-banker-tan-to-lead-singapore-private-bank



FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

July 6, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Barclays has appointed Evonne Tan, the head of private banking for UBS in Singapore, the British bank said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build upon its corporate and investment banking operations in Asia-Pacific to grab more business with the rich.

Barclays has been expanding its private banking business in Europe, taking advantage of its investment bank’s ties to wealthy entrepreneurs, family offices and businesses.

With the appointment of Tan, Barclays is hoping to pursue a similar strategy of providing the ultra-rich with bespoke investment services and sophisticated products in Singapore, it said in a statement.

“By further strengthening our presence here, we see this appointment as a great opportunity for us to serve (ultra high net worth individuals) and family offices, connecting them to our expertise and capabilities in one of the fastest growing wealth management locations globally,” Jean-Christophe Gerard, head of Barclays Private Bank, said in the statement.

Tan will join the British lender from the world’s largest wealth manager UBS, where she ran business for ultra high net worth individuals in Singapore.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Jason Neely)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

