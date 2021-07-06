https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/06/biden-again-cant-even-respond-to-another-simple-question-without-notes-n407307
About The Author
Related Posts
Black Lives Matter Releases an Incredibly Awful Statement on the Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting
April 26, 2021
More Salacious Stories Emerge About Bill Gates and the New York Times Kept Silent on Them
May 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy