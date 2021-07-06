https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e5cf80bbafd42ff5878bbb
A federal judge declined to block some challenged sections of Georgia’s new election law ahead of two runoff elections scheduled for next week…
In the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat, many QAnon followers have hatched a plan: run for school board or local office, spread the gospel of Q, but don’t call it QAnon….
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce…
Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed in an attack at his home early Wednesday, the country’s interim premier said….
Unaccompanied illegal alien minors in Texas border facility Joe Biden will divert $860 million in “Covid relief” funds to house illegal alien children. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becer…