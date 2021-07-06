https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-looks-like-hes-always-waking-up-from-heavy-anesthesia-foreign-media-sounds-off-on-presidents-cognitive-decline

President Joe Biden’s mental acuity has declined to such a precipitously low level that he “probably couldn’t find his way home after dark,” according to Sky News Australia.

The network acknowledged that it received a heavy volume of emails about President Biden’s intellectual presence after the cable news network has described Biden as “struggling,” “barely cogent,” and a “human corpse” deep in the stages of progressive “cognitive decline.” That coverage continued on Monday.

“Many of you wrote to me about Joe Biden,” said host Alan Jones, who played more footage of Biden’s confusion.

“Suddenly, the world’s greatest power is in the hands of a slightly dazed bloke who looks like he’s always waking up from heavy anesthesia,” Jones said. He also quoted New York Post columnist Kyle Smith, who asked “whether it’s safe for [Biden] to be near a pair of scissors.”

Jones noted that that Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) — former White House doctor to President Obama — has proposed that President Biden take a mental acuity examination at once.

“It’s clear there’s no way that Joe Biden would pass a test to determine his cognitive ability or memory impairment,” said Jones — who noted the geopolitical implications of having an impaired commander-in-chief in the White House.

“The disturbing thing here is that the free world depends on the United States as the unfree world gains momentum. And the free world is run by a bloke who most probably couldn’t find his way home after dark,” he said. “The greater concern is he would be replaced by the ideologically dangerous Kamala Harris.”

Also on Monday, fellow Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt of “The Bolt Report” played footage of President Biden struggling to answer a reporter’s question about Russian hacking during a trip to a Michigan farm store. Biden paused for a ponderously long time before taking out note cards to read the answer someone had prepared for him.

“If Putin sees this footage, and I’m sure he will, what will he conclude about the guy leading the world’s biggest superpower?” Bolt asked Michael Costa, the former treasurer of New South Wales and a member of the Labor Party.

“I believe he realizes he isn’t leading the superpower,” replied Costa. “We can rest assured that the American political establishment has some degree of control over policy; I don’t think Joe Biden does.”

That dovetails with the views of the majority of U.S. citizens. A new poll from the Trafalgar Group found that “56.5% of American voters do not believe that President Biden is fully executing the duties of his office.”

“If Trump was doing this, it would be everywhere — all over the press,” Costa said. He concluded that it’s “sad” to see Biden’s present status, because the president is “just going to decline, every month, every day.”

President Biden raised eyebrows again on Tuesday by rushing off the stage to avoid having to answer impromptu questions about Afghanistan.

The U.S. media largely ignored both of Biden’s actions, which fit a growing pattern of apparent memory failure, mental fog, or intellectual limitations. The legacy media instead focused on the fact that President Biden ordered two scoops of ice cream: vanilla with chocolate chips.

President Joe Biden ended his trip to Michigan with a trip to a local ice cream spot. He ordered vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips in a waffle cone –– and made sure to get two scoops. pic.twitter.com/ZmzdBouj46 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2021

It is hardly the first time Fourth Estate has proved it cannot help but indulge in a sweet feeding frenzy on any event that makes President Biden or Vice President Harris seem charming or relatable — or avoid any coverage that makes either one look frail, incompetent, or dishonest.

Sky News Australia also anticipated poor U.S. news coverage. Biden has enjoyed “an extended presidential honeymoon” with the media and Congress, said Simon Jackman of the United States Study Centre at the University of Sydney on Monday.

Thankfully, some foreign news outlets cover the stories the U.S. media ignore. The UK’s Daily Mail has consistently reported on files obtained from a laptop reportedly left by Hunter Biden at a repair shop, and Sky News Australia has repeatedly noted President Biden’s mental misfires, with alarm over what his personal decline means for their national safety and that of the free world.

