President Joe Biden said that his administration would implement a door-to-door effort to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated after failing to meet his goal for the Fourth of July.

Biden made the announcement in a speech on Tuesday outlining how the government would move forward to improve the nationwide vaccination rate.

“Now we need to go to community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and often times door to door— literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people, protected from the virus,” said Biden.

“Look, equity, equality, it remains at the heart of our responsibility of ensuring the communities that have been hardest hit by the virus, have the information and the access to get vaccinated,” he continued. “So, as we shift from these centralized mass vaccination sites, we’re doing thousands of people a day, we’re going to access close to your community, close to home, conveniently, and location you’re already familiar with.”

The Biden administration failed to meet their goal to vaccinate at least 70% of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July after new vaccinations slowed as more states reopened their economies.

About 47% of adults in the U.S. are fully vaccinated. Health officials say a 70%-90% vaccination rate is needed in order to fight the pandemic successfully, including the emerging variants.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated the door-to-door plan during Tuesday’s media briefing.

“One, targeted community by community door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is,” explained Psaki.

Some critics of Biden responded by comparing the door-to-door effort to the terror campaign against the Jews under the Nazi regime in Germany.

“Not only is this utterly ridiculous. It is totally un-Constitutional and 100% Nazi Germany,” responded Pastor Greg Locke.

“Sending Joe Biden’s Gestapo door-to-door to check up on non-vaccinated Americans is really a recipe for disaster,” tweeted Lavern Spicer, a Florida Republican congressional candidate.

