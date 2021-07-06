https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/biden-need-go-door-door-literally-knocking-doors-get-people-vaccinated-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on Covid vaccination.

Earlier Tuesday White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden Administration will be sending goons door-to-door to harass unvaccinated Americans.

Biden confirmed that during his remarks and said his admin will focus on communities where vaccination rates are low.

“We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors,” Biden said.

According to the most recent updated data, 157 million, or 47.9% of Americans are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 – well below the Biden Admin’s goal of 70%.

VIDEO:

BIDEN: “We need to go community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oft times door-to-door, literally knocking on doors” to get people vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/oJ2lG9bqaw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 6, 2021

