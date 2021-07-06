https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/06/blue-check-shock-jock-celebrating-race-car-crash-that-killed-ga-man-proves-trump-derangement-syndrome-hangs-on-longer-than-herpes/

Trump has been out of office for nearly seven months, and these hate-filled losers still can’t quit him. They really have proven that Trump Derangement Syndrome is the herpes of the political world, it just never goes away. Seriously, what sort of low-life, insecure, unhappy, empty loser sees a story about a man killed in a race car crash and makes the jump to celebrating the death of a Trump supporter?

Don’t answer that.

We know the sort of empty loser who does that …

One less Trump supporter! https://t.co/0cz1HtnB0g — Fully Vaccinated Tom Leykis (@tomleykis) July 6, 2021

And look at his pretty blue checkmark. Twitter continues to refuse to verify various writers for right-leaning publications (who never tweet anywhere close to this level of hate) but sure, verify the guy celebrating death over politics.

That’s the Twitter way!

Ah, the tolerance. Yay for you celebrating a death of an innocent bystander. What a POS you are! — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 6, 2021

This is an insult to POS everywhere.

Is there a name for what’s wrong with you? — Citizen Bourbon Goggles (@BourbonGoggles) July 6, 2021

There is but we’d probably get in trouble with the bigs if we used it in this article.

Just sayin’.

Cringe-level “pay attention to me!” vibes, bruh. — theRoddick (@theRoddick) July 6, 2021

Yup.

He’s looking for attention, any attention, which tells us he’s even more desperate than we thought.

Hrm.

You are a ghoul. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) July 6, 2021

Truth.

First, and foremost we should offer condolences to the man’s loved ones. That being said, Georgia voted Biden. Since Biden received 80 million votes–or so the story goes–there’s a strong chance he did, too. — Louie Lozano (@WeldtoWrite) July 6, 2021

So much hate. I actually feel sorry for you. — CaliGirlKimmy (@kimpainter14) July 6, 2021

Bro, take the L.

Over/under on how long before he deletes the tweet?

***

