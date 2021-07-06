https://hannity.com/media-room/boebert-silicon-valley-billionaires-should-not-be-allowed-to-select-our-commander-in-chief/

“We’re not seeing any real answers at the border. To the ranchers who are having their property destroyed, harassing their livestock, to the cities that are being flooded with illegal aliens, this is a crisis. But to Joe Biden, this is Mission Accomplished,” she added.

“I do believe that this is deliberate. I also believe that President Biden should have a cognitive test. I believe with my colleagues who have demanded a test of the President. He had to perform one for President Trump,” said Boebert.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called on President Biden to take a “cognitive test” Thursday over his recent actions, comments, and policies aimed at stopping the immigration crisis at the southern border with Mexico.

FANCY NANCY BACKS MAD MAXINE: ‘I Don’t Think She Should Apologize’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.20.21

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Rep. Maxine Waters Monday when the far-left lawmaker faced a growing backlash after telling demonstrators in Minnesota to “get more confrontational.”

“No, she doesn’t,” said Pelosi when asked by a reporter if the California Congresswoman should apologize for her remarks.

“Maxine talked about confrontation in the manner of the civil rights movement,” added the Speaker. “I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity and no ambiguity or lack of — misinterpretation by the other side. No, I don’t think she should apologize.”

“No, absolutely not,” she concluded when pressed on whether the comments could incite violence.

Waters is now facing formal action from Republicans this week after she allegedly “incited violence” during an anti-police protests outside Minneapolis.

Democrats actively encouraging riots & violence. They want to tear us apart. “’We gotta stay on the street,’ Waters was recorded saying, adding that protesters needed ‘to get more confrontational’ & they should ignore the curfew in place.” https://t.co/PWW7YNDbKR — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 18, 2021

Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021

Waters faced a growing backlash from Republicans over the weekend after she told demonstrators in Minnesota to “get more confrontational” and show America “we mean business.”

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” the Congresswoman told protesters outside Minneapolis when asked to comment on a potential not-guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

“We cannot go away!” she added.

The Radical Left don’t care if your towns are burning, if there’s violence in your streets, or if the police are too defunded to defend their communities. As long as the Left appeases their anti-America base, their job is done.https://t.co/bmBJEsrCdn — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) April 18, 2021

“Telling rioters who have burned buildings, looted stores, and assaulted journalists to get ‘more confrontational’ is incredibly irresponsible. Every House Democrat should condemn Maxine Waters’ call for violence,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News.

Why is Maxine Waters traveling to a different state trying to incite a riot? What good can come from this? https://t.co/nXzV0trmN3 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 18, 2021

