In the latest twist in the saga involving Britney Spears’ conservatorship, her long-time manager Larry Rudolph has announced he is quitting.

As reported in Deadline, Rudolph sent a letter to Spears’ co-conservators — her father, Jamie Spears, and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery — revealing his attention to abandon the role he has fulfilled since 1995. “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote. “As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

He concluded, “I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”

Rudolph’s decision comes as a wave of negative press has focused on the details of Spears’ conservatorship, a legal arrangement the singer called “abusive” in a court hearing last month, claiming it has prevented her from getting married to her longtime boyfriend or having more children.

As the Daily Wire has reported, Jamie Spears is placing the blame for some of the most controversial restrictions of the conservatorship on Montgomery, claiming all decisions relating to Spears’ birth control and marital status are under her control.

“Mr. Spears is concerned about the management and care of his daughter,” Jamie Spears’ attorneys said via a court filing. “Based on her statements to the court, Mr. Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms. Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D. Ingham III does not reflect her wishes. Ms. Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.”

The filing continued, “Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy. Nor does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires…Mr. Spears is simply not involved in any decisions related to Ms. Spears’ personal care of medical or reproductive issues.”

Rudolph is only the latest member of Spears’ team to jump ship in the wake of her bombshell June 23 testimony. Bessemer Trust, the financial company tasked with overseeing Spears’ financial interests, has asked Los Angeles Superior Court to remove it from the conservatorship.

