Britney Spears’s longtime attorney in her conservatorship case resigned on Tuesday after the artist came out against him in her court testimony.

“Samuel D. Ingham III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel,” the attorney said in a court filing on Tuesday with the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Ingham represented Spears since the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008, Variety reported, with the conservatorship recently coming under public scrutiny amid public remarks from the singer.

In Spears’s first testimony to the court since her conservatorship began, she said Ingham never informed her she could petition to end her conservatorship and told her not to speak up about her complaints with the conservatorship that she called “abusive.”

“My lawyer, Sam, has been very scared for me to go forward,” Spears said in court. “He told me I should keep it to myself.”

She asked the judge to allow her to pick her own lawyer, according to the outlet.

Her attorney is stepping down the same day her manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,” Rudolph said.

Spears is trying to end her conservatorship after she said she was forced to wear an IUD so she wouldn’t get pregnant, was made to take medication and wasn’t allowed to get married.

