https://rairfoundation.com/canada-day-2021-politicians-and-patriots-rise-against-trudeaus-tyranny-exclusive-videos/

RAIR Foundation USA caught up with Canadian patriots fighting for freedom and against horrific anti-speech legislation Bills C-10 and C-36 on Canada Day.

Canada continues to be battered by coronavirus tyranny in the form of arbitrary and unscientific lock-downs and mask mandates. As Canadian patriots rose in defiance on Canada Day, the media diminished the holiday celebrations as “muted” and churches and statues were targeted by the radical left.

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier, Leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), told RAIR that Bill C-36 will target political speech on social media. “C-36 is more dangerous than Bill C-10,” Bernier said. “And as you know, the conservative party of Canada – a mainstream political party here in Canada – is not speaking against Bill C-36. They are going to the left. Their goal is to have more support from the leftists.”

As in America, the so-called “conservatives” are often more interested in appeasing the left than fighting for liberty.

Watch:

Watch Maxime Bernier’s speech:

Independent Member of Parliament Derek Sloan

Independent Member of Parliament Derek Sloan expressed grave concerns over the so-called “hate speech” legislation. Bills C-36 & C-10 gives the government power to “police Canadian speech,” Sloan said. The MP further said that he is worried that “regular Canadians with normal concerns are going to be preemptively censored online.”

Watch the RAIR interview:

Watch Derek Sloan’s speech:

Independent Member of Parliament Randy Hillier

RAIR caught up with Independent Member of Parliament Randy Hillier, who explained that history shows that the Covid tyranny will never end until “we wake up our fellow countrymen”. “Governments do not give up control unless the public demands it.”

Watch the interview:

MP Randy Hillier delivered a poignant speech on Canada Day about how freedom is in jeopardy. “The Currency of Faith is freedom and responsibility,” he said. This “dark path” needs to be countered by freedom-loving Canadians, the ‘End the Lockdown Caucus‘ MP continued.

Watch his speech:

Anti-Lockdown Activist Chris Sky

Watch as Chris Sky – who was not scheduled to speak but took the stage – delivers a powerful speech about Canada’s tyrannical lockdowns on Canada Day.

The message from these freedom fighters is consistent and can be applied to all countries attempting to impose continued arbitrary mandates on citizens: To stop tyranny, people must loudly stand together and say “We will not comply.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

