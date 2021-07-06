https://thehill.com/policy/defense/561608-capitol-police-opening-field-offices-to-investigate-threats-to-members-of

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) on Tuesday announced that it is opening regional field offices in California and Florida to investigate threats to members of Congress as it detailed measures to enhance security efforts in the wake of deadly rioting in January.

“It has been six months since rioters attacked the United States Capitol and our brave police officers and law enforcement partners who fought valiantly to protect elected leaders and the democratic process,” Capitol Police said in a statement.

“We will never forget USCP Officers Brian Sicknick and Howie Liebengood, who died after the attack, nor the sacrifices of the nearly 150 law enforcement officers who were injured.”

The department said it has been working to implement recommendations from multiple Jan. 6 reviews, including those from the Government Accountability Office, the Capitol Police Office of Inspector General and a House panel.

“The USCP has enhanced our staffing within our Dignitary Protection Division as well as coordinated for enhanced security for Members of Congress outside of the National Capitol Region,” Capitol Police stated. “The Department is also in the process of opening Regional Field Offices in California and Florida with additional regions in the near future to investigate threats to Members of Congress.”

The department said its Civil Disturbance Unit has also begun training with the National Guard and sent officers to attend additional training in Seattle and Virginia Beach, Va.

“Internally, the Department has vastly increased the information shared with sworn officers about obtained intelligence and event planning,” Capitol Police added.

“Externally, USCP leadership has increased intelligence sharing and collaboration between all of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners as well increased our partnership within the intelligence community and Congressional stakeholders.”

