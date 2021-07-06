http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oaP1uYjc8gY/

Catholic League President Bill Donohue said Tuesday that the really dangerous racists in America are not white supremacists, but those who promote critical race theory.

The National Education Association (NEA), Donohue wrote, has “embraced the deeply racist agenda that marks critical race theory,” together with “virtually every politician, activist, and media outlet on the Left.”

The Left “is responsible for the malady it purports to abhor,” he stated. “They are the new racists.”

Donohue noted the real racism that holds African Americans back is a product of wrongheaded liberal leadership that unfairly denies black Americans the possibility of competing equally with white Americans, while keeping the race divide alive.

As an example, he observed the NEA came out against an Idaho law banning schools from teaching that “any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.”

Thanks to the powerful NEA, critical race theory “will be taught in the schools this fall,” he added, an ideology asserting “white people today are inherently racist and are responsible for past racial injustices even if there is zero evidence that most white people have never discriminated against a single African American.”

In other words, whites will be identified and denounced for one reason only: the color of their skin.

“If this isn’t racist, the term has no meaning,” Donohue asserted.

As another example, Donohue cited Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), the newly elected far left black Democrat from Missouri, whose political platform runs completely counter to black American interests.

To the extent that blacks are not free, it is “due almost exclusively to people like her,” Donohue wrote. Bush supports abortion and wants to defund the police, despite the fact that “blacks are the biggest victims of abortion and crime,” he added.

Bush also wants to defund the armed forces, he noted, even though black Americans are over-represented in the armed forces and have “used their service as a lever to achieve a middle-class status.”

While black Americans strongly favor school choice as a means of advancement, Bush opposes it, despite the fact that she herself went to private school.

Systemic racism today is largely the result of “progressive” initiatives, policies and laws, Donohue concluded.

“The new racists need to be outed, confronted and defeated,” he stated. “They are threat to the wellbeing of African Americans, and to the nation as a whole.”

